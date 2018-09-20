As the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board prepares to vote Thursday night on a multi-million-dollar property tax break request from ExxonMobil on a potential Baton Rouge plant expansion, an LSU economist hired by the board is calling it a “good investment for local governments in East Baton Rouge.”

In an email sent out to its members late Wednesday, Together Baton Rouge, a faith-based group long critical of the tax break program, is muted in its criticism of this request — “it's not as openly egregious as others that are coming” — but the group is nevertheless urging the board to do more before saying yes, including setting standards for all future tax break requests.

The polyolefins plant expansion, which ExxonMobil says it plans to spend anywhere from $500 million to $1 billion to bring online, is the energy giant’s first tax break request under new state rules for the decades-old Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

Under the new rules, approved projects receive an 80 percent property tax abatement — down from 100 percent previously — over 10 years, instead of eight.

But, in a big change from the past, local taxing authorities now get a chance to say “yea” or “nay” to the portion of the tax breaks that applies to them. In East Baton Rouge Parish that includes the School Board as well as the Metro Council and Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

The School Board meeting is set to start at 5 p.m. Thursday at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive.

ExxonMobil has plans to start construction on the plant expansion in early 2019 and complete work by 2021. The 10-year tax abatement would start in 2021 and end in 2031.

Exxon’s exemption request to expand its polyolefins complex on Scenic Highway in north Baton Rouge was approved on Aug. 29 by the Louisiana Board of Industry & Commerce. Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber have all endorsed Exxon’s tax break request.

ITEP is designed to give manufacturers a break on their property taxes on new capital expenditures.

The state is projecting that Exxon’s tax break in the first year would total $5.7 million. The company said it would pay $6.9 million in property taxes over the life of the 10-year exemption — 20 percent of what it would otherwise pay — along with $32 million in sales taxes. The company said the project would create 45 new direct jobs, 20 permanent contractor jobs and 600 construction jobs at peak development.

The expansion, though, is not a certainty. If this ITEP exemption is rejected, the company has indicated it might not go forward with the project, or it might build it instead at one of its Texas locations.

In a report posted online Wednesday, LSU economics professor Jim Richardson calculated “benefit-cost” ratios for the project, examining two time periods: 2019 to 2031 and 2019 to 2041. In both cases, sales and property taxes generated would be to the positive, Richardson found.

“These benefit-cost ratios indicate that local governments in East Baton Rouge Parish will generate revenues in excess of the dollars they did not collect due to the tax abatement,” Richardson wrote in the six-page analysis. “This is comparable to an investment by the local governments. They expect a return on their investment and a benefit-cost ratio greater than 1 indicates a positive return on the investment.”

The 2019 to 2031 benefit-cost ratio is only slightly above 1, though — 1.18 for the School Board and 1.25 for the Metro Council and the Sheriff’s Office. The ratio improves notably to 1.79 and 1.87, respectively, during the longer 2019 to 2041 window that captures tax revenue generated for 10 years after the exemption would expire. The strongest sales and property tax revenue is being generated during construction.

Unlike previous exemption requests from Exxon, this project has yet to be built and would be a major expansion creating more than 25 full-time jobs. Those are all criteria that Together Baton Rouge has said previously should be applied to all ITEP requests. The group wants to board to codify such criteria into standards by which it judges all such requests.

“It is extremely problematic that exemptions that could cost our schools hundreds of millions in lost revenue are being considered — and voted on — without the school board having established any local standards,” the organization said in its Wednesday email.

The organization is also urging the board to go further than Richardson did and conduct analyses of the potential “return on investment” from the ExxonMobil proposal as well as to conduct what Together Baton Rouge is calling a "but for" analysis.” A “but for” analysis, according to the group, would answer the following questions: “Does this project REALLY need a public subsidy? Would it come here anyway?"

The Metro Council is planning to debate the Exxon ITEP request Sept. 26 and vote on Oct. 10. Gautreaux has yet to say when he will act. The local taxing authorities have up to 60 days — until late October — to act. If they do nothing, the exemption is approved as-is.