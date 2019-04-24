The Knights of Columbus St. Benedict Covington Council No. 3061 dispersed the proceeds from its annual Tootsie Roll drive that benefits special education programs at local schools, with each school receiving $850. Teachers and administrators shown representing the schools are, from left, front to back, Sheila Dawsey and Jeanine Barnes of Lyon Elementary, Brigitte Head and Linda LeCompte of Pineview Middle, Patrice Church and Shelly Morris of Lee Road Junior High and Nina Guillot and Michelle Simmons of Fifth Ward.