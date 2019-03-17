Acadiana home sales jump 25% in February
Home sales in Acadiana jumped almost 25 percent last month compared to February 2018 and 31 percent from the previous month.
Data in the recent Acadiana Residential Real Estate Report showed 413 homes were sold in February, up from the 334 sold a year earlier and the 314 sold in January in the region. Also up were the total dollar volume, at $72.8 million last month compared to $65.4 million a year ago, and pending home sales, at 506 last month compared to 397 last year.
February can be a slow month for home sales, said Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting, but it’s too early to tell if the bump is a trend.
“It was an interesting jump,” he said. “I’m not really surprised, but what will be surprising is if that kind of pace continues.”
Gains in Lafayette Parish, however, were not as significant. Data shows 239 homes sold, up from 229 in February 2018 and 191 in January. Dollar volume was down from last year, at $50.9 million compared to $52.8 million last year, but up from the $42.6 million reported in January.
Total pending home sales in Lafayette Parish was at 301 in February, up from 257 last year and 266 in January.
New home sales in Lafayette Parish fell by 17.5 percent compared to last year. New construction sales were down 21.8 percent.
Pelican Roofing featured in web series
Locally owned Pelican Roofing was chosen as one of two companies to be joined by HGTV star Mike Holmes' children, Mike Holmes Jr. and Sherry Holmes, for their new YouTube series, "Roof It Right." The series paired Mike Holmes Jr. with George Boudreaux, owner of Pelican Roofing, and sees them use Holmes-approved shingles to replace the roof of locals Carl and Ann LeBlanc in order to remove streaks caused by black algae.
"It's really nice to be recognized for the hard work and dedication we put forth as a team," Boudreaux said. "We were selected from roofing contractors nationwide by Atlas, 3M and Mike Holmes as a company to align with on this web series. They all have extremely high standards, and being in their company is a great achievement and opportunity for Pelican."
Boudreaux said that although the constant scrutiny of being on camera for two days while working made things a bit more stressful, he said the crew handled it well. Mike Holmes Jr. and his staff were great to work with, which was a compliment the Holmes' gave back to the Pelican Roofing crew.
“Our dad taught us everything we know,” Mike Jr. said. “Because of him, Sherry and I are passionate about what we do and I felt honored to join the Pelican team to roof it right.”
The first full episode was uploaded Feb. 26 and the second on Mardi Gras and has already garnered almost 3,000 views.
Albertsons to carry Avoyelles salsa products
Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters' Salsa is now in 150 more stores after Albertsons' stores agreed to carry the brand.
Albertsons' southern division, which also includes Randalls and Tom Thumb stores, will now carry three of the company's salsa flavors: jalapeño, fiesta and original. It's the latest grocer to stock the Louisiana product after Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Brookshire Brothers, United Supermarkets, Super 1 Foods, Food Depot and Rouses Markets.
“The facility where we produce our product was built for the present and the future,” 2 Sisters' Salsa CEO and President Patrick Deshotels said. “We can meet current demand, but we can also expand further in the years to come.”
Other 2 Sisters’ Salsa flavors include honey and verde, the latest flavor that was handcrafted from authentic Cajun recipes.
Rolled ice cream shop opening on Pinhook
A rolled ice cream shop will open next month in the former Smoothie World location at 2800 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 7.
Acadiana Rolled Ice Cream Co. is the brainchild of Amy and Tim James, who will use fresh, local ingredients to make ice cream in the store in either their own set flavors or in custom-made flavors at the 14,000-square-foot building at the corner of Pinhook Road and Verot School Road.
"We have seen that rolled ice cream is an up-and-coming trend at the moment," Amy James said. "It's a really unique option that allows us to serve something as simple as ice cream in a new and upscale way that gives people an experience with their frozen treat."
The store will employ 12 people to start and is looking to grow with demand, she said.
La. entertainment summit scheduled
The second annual Louisiana Entertainment Summit is scheduled 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28 at the L’Auberge Casino Hotel, 777 L’Auberge Ave., in Baton Rouge.
The summit provides networking opportunities among entertainment industry professionals, local businesses, content creators, and regional and local industry allies from across the state. Participants will learn how the entertainment industry impacts the state and how programs have produced opportunities for independent filmmakers, video-game developers and others, and include an outlook for the entertainment industry in Louisiana.
Speakers include Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson; Bradley Bissette, of Netflix production services – studio operations, physical production; Michael N’dolo, vice president for Camoin Associates Inc.; Fallon Young, executive director of the New Orleans Film Society, moderator; Gregory Kallenberg, director and producer; Nicelle Herrington, producer; Alissa Kantrow, film producer; Garrett Bradley, independent producer and director; Marcus Brown, producer, moderator; Matthew Findley, inXile Entertainment; Marcus Morton, Asteri Networks; and Dan Clifton, producer.
Tickets are $50 until March 22, then $75; and $100 at the door. Information and registration are at www.opportunitylouisiana.com/events/2019-louisiana-entertainment-summit.
Emerging leaders applicants sought
Applications are being accepted for the U.S. Small Business Administration 2019 Emerging Leaders Initiative for executives of small businesses poised for growth in emerging markets.
Area recruitment for the 2019 training cycle is ongoing at the Louisiana SBA District Office in New Orleans. There is no fee to attend. Training starts April 2.
Over seven months, participants work with experienced mentors, attend specialized workshops and develop connections with their peers, city leaders and the financial community. The curriculum focuses on business development and expansion strategies, including options for accessing new capital and securing government contracts.
Since its inception in 2008, the SBA’s Emerging Leaders Initiative has trained more than 5,000 small-business owners, creating over 6,500 jobs, generating over $300 million in new financing and securing over $3.16 billion in government contracts, the agency says.
Registration is at www.interise.org/sbaemergingleaders.
Forestry forums set in Alexandria, Hammond
The LSU AgCenter will sponsor forestry forums in Alexandria and Hammond in April.
The central Louisiana forestry forum will be April 3 at the State Evacuation Shelter on U.S. 71 adjacent to the LSU-Alexandria campus. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and presentations begin at 9 a.m.
Topics include federal cost-share programs for forest landowners, a wildlife update, forestry tax tips, wildfire protection and arson investigations. Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, and Buck Vandersteen, Louisiana Forestry Association executive director, will discuss developments in forestry and general issues facing the timber industry.
Attending the event will provide six credit hours of continuing education from the Louisiana Forestry Association and the Louisiana Logging Council. Registration before March 29 is $25, but $40 at the door. Information is available from Robbie Hutchins at (318) 427-4424.
The 29th annual Florida Parishes forestry forum will be held on April 5 at the University Center at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. The forum starts with registration at 7:45 a.m. and concludes at 3:30 p.m.
The forum will provide information on local and national trends, emerging markets, options for timbered land and invasive species such as the Southern pine beetle.
Registration is $20 before March 26 and $40 after. For more information or a program with a registration form, contact LSU AgCenter area forester Whitney Wallace at (985) 748-9381 or wwallace@agcenter.lsu.edu.