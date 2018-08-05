BATON ROUGE AREA
Teri Fontenot, president and chief executive officer of Woman’s Hospital, received the Grassroots Champion Award from the American Hospital Association.
The award recognizes hospital leaders who effectively educate elected officials on how major issues affect their hospital’s role in the community, broadened the base of community support for the hospital and is an advocate for the hospital and its patients.
Technology services company Gage received a Triple Crown Achievement Award from the Technology Assurance Group, an international organization of independently managed technology services companies in the United States and Canada.
The award is based on overall financial performance, customer satisfaction and the ability to provide customers with cost effective technology solutions.
The National Association of County Recreation Officials awarded the Knock Knock Children’s Museum with the 2018 Facilities Award.
The award recognizes a unique or exceptional facility, judged on design elements, construction techniques, aesthetics and special aspects, funding and construction costs, community support, best practices, sustainability and maintenance features. The 26,000-square-foot facility in City-Brooks Community Park is comprised of hands-on, interactive exhibits called learning zones. The museum's focus is not only on the broad areas of children’s development such as social/emotional, physical, language and cognition, but also literacy, mathematics, science, social studies, the arts and technology.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children presented its Outstanding Advocate Award to Ashana Bigard.
The award is based on her efforts in organizing and advocating for the rights of students and parents in New Orleans’ public education system through her leadership with the Education Justice Project of New Orleans. She is also an adult ally adviser to United Students of New Orleans. Bigard also organizes with the Woman’s Health & Justice Initiative and for housing affordability opportunities for low-income families. She also has worked with Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children, the New Orleans Parents Organizing Network and Agenda for Children.
QCS Logistics founder Ronald “Ronnie” V. Burns Sr. has been inducted into the Customized Logistics and Delivery Association Hall of Fame.
The association cited his contributions to advancing the industry and respect among his peers.
Burns co-founded the New Orleans courier and logistics company, formerly Quick Courier Services, in 1984. He was a founding member of the Messenger and Courier Association, today the Customized Logistics and Delivery Association, and in 1992 became its first African-American board member. He is chairman and chief executive officer of QCS Logistics, having named his son Jason G. Burns Sr. as president in 2017.
In addition, Ronald Burns is president of Global Parking Systems, a national airport parking management company, and president of BMG Enterprises, a consulting firm that specializes in business development and government relationships.
Madeleine Landrieu, dean of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, and Jan Daniel Lancaster, own company, JDL Innovative Solutions, received awards at the Louisiana Youth Seminar, a leadership camp for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors held at LSU.
Landrieu received the Life Achievement Award in Honor of Roddy Richard, which recognizes outstanding individual character and purpose in lessening the burden of others. Landrieu was cited as an advocate for improvements in laws and policies relative to children who come before the courts as a result of abuse or neglect. Landrieu previously served as a judge on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal for Louisiana and a trial court judge on the civil district court for Orleans Parish.
Lancaster was presented the No Man Is An Island Award, which honors an outstanding delegate alumni who exemplifies the ideals of Louisiana Youth Seminar and was cited for exceptional contributions since being a delegate at LYS. Lancaster started her career as a teacher, became superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans and now owns JDL, sharing her knowledge of running schools and school districts.