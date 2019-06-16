Adelayde Grace Rome
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Perrin Rome III
• Graduated from Isidore Newman School
• Attending the University of Southern California
Miss Adelayde Grace Rome has a vision of her future as a software engineer and is working to make that future a reality.
As a student at USC, she is in the Viterbi School of Engineering and has worked as a course producer for software engineering classes and as a counselor at the school's summer coding camp. She teaches coding at a Los Angeles grade school.
But in the spring, she will trade the West Coast for the South African coast to study in Cape Town, continuing her education in the Southern Hemisphere.
At Newman, she was on the cross country and track and field squads, in dramatic productions and a member of Green Club, the MADD Scientists and the Cum Laude Society. She was a Newman Scholar and received the African Global Studies Award of Excellence and the Ralph J. Schwarz memorial key Academic Excellence Award.
A dean's list student at USC, she is a member of the Society of Women Engineers. She also participates in the Scuba Club and the Underwater Reef Clean Up.
During previous Carnival seasons, she reigned as queen of the Children's Carnival Club, a lady-in-waiting in Caliphs of Cairo, a princess in the Grand Ball of Osiris, a maid in the Society of the War of 1812 and was presented at the President's Ball of the Bienville Club.