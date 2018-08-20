A Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola inmate died Monday and another inmate is facing possible criminal charges following a fight between the two Sunday, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
Dolan Franklin, 58, was taken off life support and the department was notified of his death about 2:45 p.m. Monday, department spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a news release. The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the death.
Franklin was involved in a fight with Robert Clark, 40, about 5:40 a.m. Sunday.
Guards "quickly responded and pulled Clark off of Franklin" who was immediately taken to a hospital with critical injuries, Pastorick said in the release. An autopsy is pending.
Franklin was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder out of St. James Parish, Pastorick said. He had been at Angola since August 1993. Clark has been there since 2014 and is serving a 75-year sentence for armed robbery out of Bossier Parish.
Department of Corrections officials confirmed Sunday that one inmate was being treated in the intensive care unit for injuries he received during a fight early that morning.