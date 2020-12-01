Baton Rouge Green is seeking volunteers to help pick citrus and other fruit that will be shared with area families during the holidays.
The organization's City Citrus Pick Event pairs residents and public spaces that have fruit trees with volunteers who will harvest a crop. The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 5.
Those with fruit trees can register at BatonRougeGreen.com, and the organization will train and assign volunteers to fan out across the area. The fruit gathered will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, which serves families throughout southeastern Louisiana.
“There are hundreds of established trees producing fruit that won't be entirely consumed by residents. We hate to see this healthy, fresh food source go to waste," said Christopher Cooper, the City Citrus program manager.
The volunteers will be trained to not damage trees, and will also adhere to social-distancing guidelines, Cooper said.
Last year, more than 80 volunteers collected 4,500 pounds of fruit.
Children who volunteer must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Volunteers must also supply their own transportation, said Sage Foley, Baton Rouge Green's executive director.
The event is sponsored by Cox Communications, Lamar Advertising, and Bofinger’s Tree Service.