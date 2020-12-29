The Teurlings Catholic High School community was rocked July 31 when David Lemaire, a recent graduate, died after battling coronavirus. He was 19.
David and his brother Jacob Lemaire had both been hospitalized with COVID-19.
In early July, the family asked for prayers and donations in the form of convalescent plasma from B- donors who have recovered from the coronavirus. They needed the plasma donations to help the two teenagers recover.
Jacob, a senior year at Teurlings, received donated plasma in the intensive care unit at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, his dad wrote. He recovered and returned home from the hospital July 9.
David, who graduated from Teurlings last year, received donated plasma in the intensive care unit at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
David went on to receive ECMO, a treatment that uses a pump to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream, according to Facebook posts by his father. The machine allows the lungs to breathe gently and heal.
The day before he died, David began bleeding in his chest, his father wrote. He underwent surgery to control the bleeding, but he remained in very fragile condition.
Mark Lemaire confirmed his son's death on Facebook: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. David is finally healed and made whole again and is now with our Lord and Savior!"
There was an outpouring of condolences Friday after confirmation of David's death, especially from the Teurlings Catholic community. Former classmates, parents and community members remembered David for his shining personality, kindness, bright smile, intellect and sense of humor. He was a young man who brightened every room he walked into and was liked and respected by his peers, they wrote.