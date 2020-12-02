Madison Barras is the Founder of Balefire Life Review & End of Life Planning; she describes herself as an end-of-life doula, like someone who guides you through birth, but for the end of life instead. It’s unusual, but more and more people want input into what kind of service they want and what happens around them when they die; Madison is on a mission to make this all as normal as talking about birth.
There is a beauty in the way she talks about death. She works with clients as a coach to examine impactful experiences in their lives and build a plan and a legacy. It’s not morbid at all, she tells me, it’s about living your life to the fullest. You can find out more about Madison at her website balefirereview.com
What was your first job? I went to Louisiana School for Math, Science, & the Arts, a residential high school in Natchitoches. While we were in our living-learning environment, we weren’t allowed to have outside jobs but we were assigned jobs in different departments and were able to serve as assistants to our professors, each three hours a week. My junior year I helped in the cafeteria dish pit and cleaning our residential hall common areas, and my senior year I was a teaching assistant for the Latin professor. I loved it!
Describe a typical day in your life. My days are no longer typical. I generally wake up with the sun, chug some water, and drink coffee while listening to my morning podcasts. I walk dogs and help some friends with their kids sometimes, so I run off to do that and all the while checking my business Twitter and Instagram feeds and connecting with people in end-of-life care all over the world. I reserve my late afternoons and evenings for client meetings and sometimes host Death Cafes where strangers gather to talk about this topic that is so taboo in our society. All of my work is done virtually over Zoom, so we can be safe amid the pandemic and also so I can connect with people all over the world. Three to four times a week my bud-dhist community meets virtually from all over the country to practice together. I usually try to end the day with tea or hot chocolate and some journaling.
What advice would you give the younger you? STOP listening to pressures of what you think you SHOULD do. Trust your gut. And save more money.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Definitely when I quit my job and life in Lafayette and moved to follow where my family had moved when my grandmother became gravely ill. I was able to spend the last year of her life with her, and was with her for her last days. She helped to raise me and was so important to me. After she died, I KNEW she wanted me to live fully and travel and take risks, but now that she was essentially my guardian angel, she could guide and protect and go with me like she wasn’t able to when she was alive. I’ve never traveled more or taken more awesome and fruitful risks than I did the year after she died. And she was with me for every moment of it.
What values do you live by? Adventure: Be curious, learn and explore. Compassion: Be kind. Friendship: Treat every-one with equal respect. Honesty: Without a foundation of truth, any house will crumble. Intelligence: Be intellectually curious, never stop learning. Wisdom breeds compassion. Lastly, Generosity: Be generous with time, resources, and love.
What do you most appreciate? Consideration.
What is your favorite journey? The journey of getting to know someone new.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? On a long drive! I love traveling with people, and a partner for a road trip can be so special, but being alone to have my own emotional roller coaster concerts and deep thoughts is so centering for me.
What living figure most inspires you? Oprah. The empire she’s built, the interviews she’s conducted, and the relationships she’s maintained inspire me.
What was the best advice you were ever given? All of my best advice-asking sessions come down to my friend or mentor prodding me and asking, “Well, what do you REALLY want?” Essentially, that I already have all the answers within myself.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Madeline Miller’s "Circe." OMG!!!!!! I’d read it 20 times and never be tired of it. I recommend the audiobook, too.
What is the best thing about where you live? My friends.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Being in tune with the rhythms of nature and napping in my hammock. Gahhhh. I miss traveling.
What did you want to be when you grew up? All kinds of things. Everything. I had too many interests and was way too curious to fixate on one thing for too long. While I’ve matured enough to find a way to serve that I’m passionate about, I’m thankful I haven’t grown out of that curiosity.
What is your motto? When people show you who they are, believe them. Thanks, Maya Angelou.
How would you like to be remembered? In my work helping people review their lives. I think about this a lot! I want to be remembered as a mentor, as an example that there is no set way to live your life, that you can follow your passions and still make a living, that YOU decide what you should be doing, not anyone else.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? My doubt usually comes when I am overthinking. I breathe and get in tune with my guides, my intuition. Then I follow that advice I mentioned before. I already have the an-swers. So just take the next step forward. Just keep going.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? High-speed internet, lofi background music, at least five projects waiting to be completed.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Awesome!” “I wonder…”
What is your favorite word? Fruition.
What do you collect? I am working on minimalism so I try not to collect THINGS. In the before-times, I was planning to collect passport stamps. So now I am collecting things like web browser bookmarks, listened-to audiobooks, and caught-up with podcasts.
What food could you live on for a month? Pizza. So many options!
What would you change about yourself? Every time I get bangs. Stop letting me get bangs!
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Katharine Hepburn’s Linda in the 1938 film, "Holiday."
Describe yourself in five words. Considerate. Introverted. Curious. Honest. Survivor.
What is your idea of happiness? A cozy fireplace, a snuggly pet, a good book.
What is your favorite movie? "The Philadelphia Story" with Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, and James Stewart.
What music defines who you are? Vintage winter music.
Who is your style icon? Diane Keaton always and forever.
What do you most regret? Wasted time.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What’s your sun, moon, and rising sign?
What would the answer be? Aries, Cancer, Gemini :)