Jenée Naquin is a brand stylist and digital content creator. Having worked with big fashion names in New York City, she used her natural creativity and knack for understanding brands and people to venture out on her own. And, as she explains it, “help you find your je ne sais quoi and style it.”
Jenée moved home to Lafayette (she was raised in Eunice) from New York City during the pandemic, wanting a good place to raise a family, and knowing that she can run her agency from anywhere. She has definitely become a part of the community here, and I’m proud to call her a friend. One look at her website (jeneesaisquoi.com) will show you her range of creative skills, but the best advert for her work is the woman herself. Follow her instagram @jenee.sais.quoi and you’ll see what I mean.
What was your first job? Dusting furniture at my grandfather’s furniture store to make extra cash for the mall.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up at 5:30 a.m. Feed the cat. Make a cup of hot lemon water. Meditatively stare at the shadows on the wall and remind myself to be grateful. Some exercise depending on how I feel — sometimes slow stretchy yoga, sometimes a HIIT class. Then some journaling or drawing if I can fit it in before everyone wakes up. Then my second morning begins with cuddling Noam on the couch, a little reading and breakfast. I love a simple classic breakfast — toast with butter. If I’m working on a tight deadline, my work day might start at 5:30, sacrificing my morning ritual. Otherwise, by 9 a.m., I’m in my office, doors closed and getting to work as a brand stylist and digital content creator. Some days are my purely creative days when I don’t take meetings and get into my creative zone thinking up ideas and crafting content. Other days are spent on Zoom meetings with my various colleagues and clients all over the world . Owning my own business means I can work all the time, but I try my best to end at 4 or 5 to make dinner and spend time with my family. Sometimes, I get a girl’s night in if all the moms can escape home and work. I love these nights with other ladies. We can just relax and talk forever.
What advice would you give the younger you? Stop spending valuable time obsessing over the size of your thighs.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? There are so many poignant events but moving to New York City is probably THE event.
What values do you live by? Listen first. Take your time to respond. Do the right thing.
What do you most appreciate? My parents gave me plenty of room to be myself and encouraged me at every step. A positive outlook and confidence is everything and it’s really helpful when it starts at home.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Great Jones Spa in Noho. I miss real spas!
What was the best advice you were ever given? “It’s only numbers.”
What book would you tell everyone to read? "An Everlasting Meal — Cooking with Economy and Grace" by Tamar Adler
What is the best thing about where you live? The concentration of creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Um, I don’t let my hair down enough these days. I’m in the thick of building my branding business and raising a little one. Though I’m pretty sure I had enough fun until 35 to last a lifetime.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An artist (any kind), A ballerina, A nun …? (I never imagined myself as a mom I guess)
What is your motto? “Everyday is a miracle.” And “day by day” when things are tough.
How would you like to be remembered? That I enjoyed the offerings on life’s table as much as possible and that I used my given gifts to replenish the feast.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “No one does it the way you do it and that makes it special.” And my newest favorite: “You are excellent at the essentials.”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? A passport, a party and clothes that are like costumes
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Perhaps
What is your favorite word? Perhaps
What do you collect? Serving ware — dishes platters, cups, coffee cups, table clothes… all of it!
What food could you live on for a month? Chinese food. I could live on it for a year! In fact when I was 26, I did when I lived in China.
What would you change about yourself? I would be at least 5 feet 10 inches so I could just reach things more easily.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Samantha from the American Girl Collection
Describe yourself in five words. Honest, composed, creative, forward-thinking and sensitive
What is your idea of happiness? In my 20s at a restaurant in Vinegar Hill with my German Romanian friend’s mom, she gave me her very educated advice on happiness — I sat there eager to learn life’s great mystery and she said, “A good glass of wine with a good cheese.” The longer I live, the more I get it. Though, for me, it’s hot fries with a side of mayo and a cold Sancerre.
What is your favorite movie? Anything Woody Allen even though he is supposed to be canceled. In any case, any and all Woody Allen moves are my favorite.
What music defines who you are? Indie rock — so perfectly moody
Who is your style icon? Marilyn Monroe for her girly, sultry looks and Kate Moss for that perfect laid back vibe. I obviously have a thing for slip dresses.
What do you most regret? A month before my grandmother passed away I was supposed to sleep over at her house “go lavé" in Cajun, but at the last minute I decided I didn’t feel like it. I was 23. I wish I had gone.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Are you only having one kid?
What would the answer be? Ha, ha, that’s a joke.