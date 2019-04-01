Parents arrested in death of 2-month-old twin
The mother and father of a 2-month-old baby were arrested Monday following an investigation into the child's death.
Ayana N. Ladelle, 23, of Lafayette, and Dwayne E. Richard, 24, of Mandeville, were charged with one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles, according to Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.
The Department of Child and Family Services contacted police following the investigation in the 200 block of Jeffery Drive, Dugas wrote in a release. Two-month-old twins, a male and a female, were brought to a local hospital suffering from severe injuries.
The baby girl died from her injuries March 30, Dugas wrote.
Ladelle and Richard are being held without bond in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
Seven-vehicle crash on Johnston jams traffic ahead of 5 o'clock rush hour
A Monday afternoon crash in the 2600 block of Johnston Street near College Road had traffic limited to one lane in both directions just before the 5 o'clock rush hour.
Seven vehicles were involved in the wreck, which occurred after an unidentified driver allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Amaryllis Drive and Johnston Street, according to Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokeswoman for the Lafayette Police Department.
One person was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Dugas said.
Lafayette police, sheriff's deputies, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash, which was reported at 3:32 p.m.
The scene of the wreck was still being cleared from Johnston Street at 4:45 p.m. Monday.
Two Scott homes damaged in Monday fire
No injuries were reported in a Monday morning fire that damaged two homes in the 2800 block of Mills Road in Scott.
When firefighters arrived on the scene just before noon, a shed between two manufactured homes was engulfed in flames and had spread to the homes on either side of the shed, according to a news release from the fire department.
The residents of both homes were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived on the scene. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire at both houses under control.
One home sustained moderate damage to the exterior and a portion of the interior. The other home sustained minimal exterior damage.
The fire, which was ruled accidental, started with an improperly discarded cigarette that ignited the shed in flames, according to the Scott Fire Department's investigation.