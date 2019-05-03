A St. Tammany Parish bond issue that drew 11 bidders resulted in $34 million for road and drainage expansion, the St. Tammany Parish Council learned Thursday night.
Bond attorney Jason Ackers and financial adviser Jim Ryan, who briefed the Parish Council on the sale, called the number of bidders unprecedented.
Grant Schleuter, the parish's bond attorney, said in a news release that he had never seen as much interest in a government bond in his 45-year career. As a result, the parish got what he described as the best deal the market had to offer.
"They bought your bonds at a premium," Ryan told the Parish Council. "This is a great day for St. Tammany."
"It was an exciting 30 minutes," Parish President Pat Brister said of the bid opening.
Brister had announced plans in March to bond out the proceeds of the parish's 2-cent sales tax to finance $30 million in road projects. The Parish Council voted last month to authorize the sale.
But the bond issue ended up generating $34 million.
"Another $4 million, that doesn't just fall off a tree. They all wanted our business," Councilman Jerry Binder said in a round of congratulatory comments.
J.P. Morgan Securities offered the winning proposal.
The money will be available May 22, and Brister said a list of projects taken from the parish's capital improvement plan has already been drawn up, although she said it is subject to change.
Right now, plans call for constructing a connector road at La. 1077 and La. 21 and roundabouts at three locations on Gause Boulevard West/U.S 190 — at Carroll Road, Maris Stella Street and Westminster Drive.
The list also includes improvements on Fremaux Avenue from Hoover to Beth drives and a drainage pond at Westwood Drive.
This marks the second time the parish has borrowed money to be repaid by sales tax revenue since it was authorized to do so in 2005, when the sales tax was renewed. The 2-cent sales tax, which is for road and drainage infrastructure, expires in 2031.
The parish's bond rating improved recently and is now AA+.