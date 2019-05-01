Chad Bordelon, a 50-year-old Mandeville businessman, announced that he is a candidate in the March 7 mayor's race.
Bordelon, who is making his first run for elected office, owns and operates the Fleur De Lis Event Center in Mandeville.
Bordelon said he's running because he wants to help the city plan for a successful economy over the next decade.
"I love Mandeville. I’ve raised my family here and operated three businesses here over the past 25 years. I plan to retire here," Bordelon said in a prepared statement.
"I believe that we need to be focusing on our tax base, proactively engaging our businesses to ensure sustainability against online retailers in the future."
He pointed to the fact that Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere is term-limited, leaving an open field.
His work as a builder and contractor has made him familiar with city government processes and its inner workings.
He pointed to the transformation of the Fleur De Lis Center from a rundown former movie theater and Chinese buffet to what he called a premier wedding reception destination.
"I envisioned something very different and worked to renovate the structure into something beautiful and productive," Bordelon said. "Mandeville unfortunately has several such commercial locations that needs that type of vision. Rather than demolishing, I believe in repurposing or revitalizing buildings, to remain true to our history, while staying viable into the future."
Bordelon is married, and he and his wife, Karen, have five children. They started an adoption support group called LEAFF that helped more than 200 Louisiana families complete adoptions in foreign countries.
I’ve been active from the private side of the table. I am now willing to serve on the public side. This is not a job I need, instead it is a job I’m called to do," Bordelon said.
The Mandeville City Council voted last week to reduce the compensation package of the city's next mayor from $196,447 to $135,000