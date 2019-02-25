Babylon

5:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 26

Queen: announced day of parade

Sargon: secret

Throws: krewe jester hats, jester dolls, miniature flambeaux, headbands, lighted medallions and throwing discs

The krewe celebrates its 80th anniversary, and some new throws feature jesters, a reference to its former name, the Jesters Club.

Chaos

6:15 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 16

Number One: secret

Throws: deck of float theme cards, lighted footballs, swords, glitter balls, doubloons and float-specific cups

The Knights of Chaos are known for satirical parades about local and national political and social issues.

Muses

6:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 28

Honorary Muse: Patricia Clarkson

Throws: shoe bracelets, glittered filigree shoes, tote bags, diamond rings, red Goddessey bandanas, lighted rubber ducks, disco balls, hair ties

Muses presents satirical themes. There’s an array of themed throws, new rubber duck throws, and many classic items, such as tote bags and zippered pouches, feature new artwork.

