Babylon
5:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 26
Queen: announced day of parade
Sargon: secret
Throws: krewe jester hats, jester dolls, miniature flambeaux, headbands, lighted medallions and throwing discs
The krewe celebrates its 80th anniversary, and some new throws feature jesters, a reference to its former name, the Jesters Club.
Chaos
6:15 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 16
Number One: secret
Throws: deck of float theme cards, lighted footballs, swords, glitter balls, doubloons and float-specific cups
The Knights of Chaos are known for satirical parades about local and national political and social issues.
Muses
6:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 28
Honorary Muse: Patricia Clarkson
Throws: shoe bracelets, glittered filigree shoes, tote bags, diamond rings, red Goddessey bandanas, lighted rubber ducks, disco balls, hair ties
Muses presents satirical themes. There’s an array of themed throws, new rubber duck throws, and many classic items, such as tote bags and zippered pouches, feature new artwork.