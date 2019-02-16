Incredible and beautiful creatures of the deep took center stage as The Knights of Sparta presented their 67th annual bal masque Friday in the Great Hall of the Pontchartrain Center with a pageant dedicated to the aquatic present-day inhabitants of Titanic entitled, "Beyond the Sea."
Reigning as queen of the ball was Miss Michaela Leigh Reese, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leigh M. Reese.
Maids in her majesty's court were Misses Alyssa Maria Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Brown and granddaughter of the captain and first lady; Lacy Mallette Holmes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence R. Holmes; Katherine Ann Koppens, daughter of Ms. Jen A. Sciarrotta and the late Mr. Kirk A. Koppens; Joycelyn Carol Miller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald J. Miller; Chloe Lynn Still, daughter of Mr. Jonah H. Still and Mrs. Ann-Martine Gravel; and Olivia Paige Vogt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darren J. Vogt.
Junior maids of the court were Misses Isabella Mozelle Diodene, daughter of 1st Lt. and Mrs. Alonzo N. Diodene III; Ariel Monique Lightell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G. Steven Lightell Jr.; Maylee Margaret Reese, daughter of Master Sgt. and Mrs. Louis M. Reese; and Evie Lynn and Jessica Sylest Taranto, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Scott M. Taranto.
Princesses of the court were Misses Britton Marie and Bree Elizabeth Burlison, daughters of Mr. Bradley E. Burlison and Mrs. Fawn M. Burlison; Victoria Jeanelle Diodene, daughter of 1st Lt. and Mrs. Diodene; Ainsley Claire and Avery Caitlin Liles, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. A.C. Liles III; and Dara Vesta and Della Marie McNamara, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin P. McNamara.
Heralds to his majesty were Masters Connor Douglass Holmes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark D. Holmes; and Gabriel Christopher Nye, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher R. Nye. Scepter bearer to her majesty was Miss Silar Tate Schulman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jordan S. Schulman. Pages to their majesties were Miss Annabelle Olivia Brower, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel P. Brower; and Master Sawyer Stone Schulman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Schulman. Royal Guardsman to his majesty were Masters Brady Gene Burlison, son of Mr. Burlison and Mrs. Burlison; and Jackson Willis Page, son of Ms. Ashley L. Page.
The prince and princess of the court, representing Spartan Charities, were Master Dhani Ja’kese Vary, son of Ms. Pulsha M. Wilson; and Miss Kylie Hall Earle, daughter of Mr. Billie H. Earle and Ms. Angela Earle.
As queen, Miss Reese wore a princess-style gown of silver re-embroidered Alenon lace in an overall baroque pattern. The dress was embellished with Austrian rhinestones, crystal beading and seed pearls, featuring a full court train. A Medici collar of re-embroidered Alençon lace embellished with Austrian rhinestones, crystal beading and seed pearls framed the queen’s face. Her mantle of silver silk lamé featured appliquéd scrolls as its central motif surrounding the traditional crown and double "S" for Sparta, and was trimmed in aurora borealis stones and crystals. The traditional handset Austrian rhinestone matching crown and scepter completed her royal attire.
His Majesty wore a traditional Romanesque-style costume and carried a mantle similar in overall design, material and color to that of his queen. A matching crown and scepter also completed his royal attire.
In the culmination of the tableau featuring dance sequences that depicted life aboard the ill-fated maiden voyage of Titanic, the captain was brought forth from the gangplank of the vessel and made his entrance. He wore a traditional Roman tunic-style costume of silver brocade, heavily trimmed with Austrian rhinestones, crystal and rhinestone appliqué designs and seed pearls. His full monarch cape was of silver silk lame. A laurel wreath design surrounding the jeweled crest formed the central motif of the cape. His classic Spartan helmet was encrusted with Austrian rhinestones and mirrors, and topped with white triple-set ostrich plumes. As his baton, he carried a jeweled Laconian short sword.
Linking the generations of Carnival tradition, the junior captain made his entrance, Mr. Brandon James Bogle, son of Mr. and Mrs. John R. Bogle, Jr., and grandson of the captain and first lady. He wore a costume and cape that matched that of the captain.
The maids of the court were costumed to represent the creatures that now inhabit Titanic. Miss Brown portrayed "The Angelfish," Miss Holmes recalled “The Corals," Miss Koppens represented "The Starfish,” Miss Miller characterized "The Sea Nettles," Miss Still mirrored "The Damselfish," and Miss Vogt depicted "The Mermaid."
General chairman of the ball was Mr. John A. Tessitore. Honorary general chairmen were Jefferson Parish President Michael S. Yenni, former Kenner Mayor Edmond J. Muniz and former Lt. Gov. James E. "Jimmy" Fitzmorris Jr. General chairman emeritus was Mr. Phillip S. Lundgren Sr.
Vice general chairmen were Messrs. Richard G. Breaux, William L. Danflous, Philip F. Fricano Jr., Michael J. Haydel Sr., Pendleton W. Larsen Jr., Chris A. Lea, Wayne M. Lee, Mr. Jack P. Rizzuto, Odel P. Zeringue and Dr. Jack J. Jacob.
Chairmen of the ball committees were Messrs. Leon R. Benoit III, Brad J. Bertucci, Joshua A. Bitoun, John R. Bogle Jr., Rob M. Brown, Michael J. Caminita III, Carson A. Cheramie, Derrick J. Diebold, Earl M. Duke III, Michael J. Hadyel Jr., Matthew J. Hedrick Jr., Matthew J. Hedrick III, Bryant B. Hedrick, Robert W. Hienz, Calvin C. Hoppmeyer Jr., Herbert L. Leblanc Jr., Albert Lujan, John A. Mahan, Edmond B. Montaldo, Barry P. Orillion, Charles H. Plough Jr., Warren J. Serignet Jr., Joseph A. Trovato Jr., Michael T. Trupiano, Jason C. Tullos, Franklin B. Young, Anton P. Yrle, Gasper J. Schiro and Dr. Timothy A. Melancon.
Members of the honorary court committee were Messrs. Leigh M. Reese, David M. Berggran, Phillip R. Brown, Jan W. Ciaston, Melvin P. Grodsky, Lawrence R. Holmes, Leonard J. Kinler, Gerald J. Miller, Jonah H. Still, Gerard J. Tonglet, Darren J. Vogt, Roy B. Woods and 1st Lt. Sean P. Brown.
Members of the honorary floor committee were Messrs. D. J. Galiano Jr., Frankie T. Hess, Alex T. Kapesis, B.J. Perez, Darryl A. Schmitt, John C. Skidmore, Roy M. Cascio, and Deputy Chief Charles N. Jonau Jr.
Aides to the captain were Messrs. Paul A. Brown and Gaylen S. Lightell Jr.
Performers in the tableau were The Edye Cook Dance Company of Marion, Ohio, under the direction of Mrs. Edye Cook Skidmore, and the Jefferson Ballet Theater, under the direction of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth J. Beck. Music for the evening was provided by Maestro B.J. Perez and the Orchestre de Carnival. Narrator and soloist for the evening was Mr. John C. Skidmore. Lead in the tableau was Mr. D.J. Galiano.