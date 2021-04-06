LAFAYETTE – If you're Teurlings Catholic track and field coach Brad Taylor, this is no time to ease off on the gas pedal.
Taylor's Rebels piled up 187 points to hold off St. Louis (107) for the title in Monday's weather delayed Doug Stewart Rebel Relays at Teurlings, the latest step in a solid campaign
“”We had very lofty goals when the season started,” Taylor said, “and we're meeting those goals so far, not exceeding them yet. It's all still in front of us. We want to continue to build and build.
“We're getting closer and closer to where we want to be.”
Fittingly, the TCHS 4x800 relay of Cameron Kelly, Chapin Stewart, Ben Leger and Dylan Credeur got things started with a victorious 8:34.72 time, and the distance runenrs earned valuable points throughout.
“Our distance runners have been a key part of our season,” Taylor said. “They have performed at a high level. We just have to work and continue to get better.”
Other TC wins came from Jacob Manuel in the javelin (162-9), Robert Miller in the 110 hurdles (17.26) and Hayden Vice in the 300 barriers (45.45).as well as Landon Pontiff's 52.59 in the 400 meters.
The Rebels may not scare foes with glitter, but they counter with grit and depth.
St. Louis relies on talent and dazzle, such as Outstanding Track Performer Wesley Mayes - (11.31 100, 27.66 200, anchor for the 4x100 (43.98) and 4x200 (meet-record 1:31.47) relays - in addition to Ivan Appleton, with meet records in the 1600 (4:35.18) and 3200 (9:44.52).
Opelousas Catholic's Keon Coleman was Outstanding Field Performer, winning the triple jump at 42-9 and high jumping 5-10 in second place.
The girls meet was dominated by St. Louis, 194-98 over Teurlings - winning all four relay events and sparked by double hurdles champion Kenzie Doucet (16.37 100; record-setting 47.24 300), named the Outstanding Track Performer.
Teammate Emma Freeman was Outstanding Field Performer – 118-2 discus, 131-0 javelin wins, 32-6 third in the shot put.
Lexi Guidry led Teurlings with a meet-record 12:01.61 3200 meters.