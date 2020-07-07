Krunal Patel, at Lane Gastroenterology, 6550 Main St., Zachary, is now using capsule endoscopy technology to help diagnose small intestine disorders, a news release said.
Capsule endoscopy uses a pill-sized wireless camera, or capsule, to view the small intestine. When swallowed, the capsule makes its way throughout the entire digestive tract, capturing important images along the way on a data recorder worn around the waist for eight hours.
Given the ease and thoroughness of a capsule endoscopy, the procedure is used to determine the cause of recurrent or persistent symptoms when other diagnostic procedures such as upper endoscopy or colonoscopy fail to provide a definitive reason for symptoms, including:
- unexplained bleeding
- anemia due to low iron stores
- diarrhea
- polyps
- celiac disease
- certain types of cancer
- abnormal x-ray of the small intestine
- suspicion of other small intestine diseases