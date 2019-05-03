GULF SHORES, Ala. — The LSU beach volleyball team had never before won a winners' bracket game at the NCAA tournament.
On Friday, the Tigers won two — and now they find themselves in the national semifinals.
After a Friday morning sweep over Pepperdine, LSU won a 3-2 nail-biter over Stetson.
“It’s hard to wrap your mind around what just happened,” coach Russell Brock said.
The fifth-seeded Tigers (31-6) need to win one of their next two matches to advance to the national championship. They will play No. 2 UCLA in the winners' bracket final at 11 a.m. Saturday; the winner goes to the final at 1 p.m. Sunday, the loser to face the survivor of the consolation bracket at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
All of Saturday's matches are on ESPN2. The championship match Sunday is on ESPN.
In two previous trips to Gulf Shores for the event, LSU lost its opener, won a consolation-bracket game and then was eliminate in both 2017 and 2018.
“It’s awesome to make history for our program,” said sophomore Hunter Domanski, who was a part of the 2017 team that went to Gulf Shores.
LSU clinched the match over fourth-seeded Pepperdine with three straight-set wins. Allison Coens and Hunter Domanski got it rolling for the Tigers on Court 5, winning 21-18 and 21-17. Shortly thereafter, LSU's top pair of Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss improved to 32-3 on the year with a 21-19, 21-18 win.
The clinching point came on Court 4 from Maddie Ligon and Olivia Beyer, who had to battle to 27-25 to win the first set and took the second 21-19.
That set LSU up against No. 8 seed Stetson, which had upset top-seeded Southern Cal on Friday morning.
This time, Beyer and Ligon earned the first point of the day with a 21-8, 21-19 victory. Shortly thereafter, though, No. 2 pair Kelli Agnew and Olivia Powers lost 21-16 and 21-18 to even the match 1-1.
Coppola and Nuss' second win of the day, 21-14 and 21-16, on the top court, gave LSU a 2-1 lead. The Tigers needed only to win one of the final two matches to advance.
Both Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Toni Rodriguez on Court 3 and Coens and Domanski on Court 5 went to a third set.
With the deciding set tied 15-15 on Court 3, Stetson scored back-to-back points to even the match and leave it all up to Court 5.
Coens and Domanski led 12-5, but Stetson scored eight of the next nine points to tie the set at 13-13. LSU scored two consecutive points, clinching the match and sending the Tigers to the semifinals. It was the pair's 10th three-set victory on the season.
“For Al and Hunt once again to come through in a three-set match, props to them for pulling it out,” Brock said.
“Throughout the year, Hunter and I in the third set, have always just been focused on playing our game,” Coens said. “With all of our fans’ and teammates’ support, we got that extra energy to push us to the next level."