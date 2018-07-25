Workers arrived Wednesday morning to begin removing the pedestal that once supported the statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park. What will ultimately become of the monument, which was removed last year, is still uncertain. But City Park officials said they wanted to prevent further vandalism at the site and landscape the area. City Park is picking up the $75,000 cost of removing the pedestal, which will be housed in a service area within the park, according to spokesman John Hopper.