***Arrest Made in Covington-area Vehicle Burglaries***
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Covington man in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred last week in the Covington area.
Vehicles outside of multiple residences in two different subdivisions off Harrison Avenue (Dogpound Rd.) were burglarized between late Tuesday (July 24) and early Wednesday (July 25).
In all cases, the vehicles had been left unlocked.
During the course of the investigation, detectives developed a suspect, Bryan Parker, who initially reported himself as being a victim of the burglaries in the area, but the subsequent investigation revealed this was not the case. STPSO detectives were able to link Bryan Parker to these crimes.
Bryan Parker (DOB 10/3/1986), who was already being held in the St. Tammany Parish Jail on unrelated charges of Attempted Simple Burglary, was booked on the following additional charges:
(16) Counts of L.R.S. 14:62 Simple Burglary
(1) Count of L.R.S. 14:133 Filing or Maintaining False Public Records