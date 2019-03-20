A Law and Order Night program at the Slidell Elks Lodge 2321 drew representatives of law enforcement and emergency services agencies from throughout the region to offer insight into their departments and four first-responders on the north shore were recognized.
Earning recognition from their peers and the Elks were St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy of the Year Scott Daussin, Tammany Fire Protection District 1 Firefighter of the Year Aaron Hall and Louisiana State Trooper of the Year David Levy,
Slidell Police Officer of the Year was posthumously awarded to Jason Seals. His wife, Katelyn, and son Maddox accepted the plaque and the Medal of Valor. The officer died when his motorcycle struck by another vehicle while leading a funeral procession.