NATCHITOCHES — There were a few looks of dismay when the Metairie Park Country Day’s boys cross country team carried off the Class 1A runner-up trophy.
Coach Maurice DuCarpe of Country Day explained that it had been eight years since the Cajuns had finished this high in the boys race. Losing the team title to Ruston’s Cedar Creek by just one point was tough to comprehend. But another race soon made things much better.
Country Day won the Class 1A girls title to help lead a strong finish by a group of New Orleans-area teams Monday as the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Cross Country meet began.
“This kind of success is something they (MPCD runners) have never seen before,” DuCarpe said. “The boys ran well and did everything they could do today. Then the girls were just on it. They did exactly what they needed to do.
“Our fifth runner came through with her best time. We needed to pass up either St. Martin’s No. 2 or No. 3 runners, and we did.”
The two-day meet at Northwestern State’s Walter Ledet Track complex concludes Tuesday with races for Class 5A, 4A and 3A.
Class B Christ Episcopal placed third in its boys/girls competition early in the day. But the competition for 1A and 2A gave a contingent that also included St. Martin’s (1A girls runner-up) and Newman (2A girls runner-up) yielded trophies. Newman’s Ava Hartman was the individual champion in the 2A girls race that ended the first day of the meet.
Hartman won in 19 minutes, 28.9 seconds, the day's second-fastest girls time. Episcopal of Baton Rouge won its second straight 2A girls title with 30 points — ahead of Newman (88) and Louise McGehee (99). The Newman boys were third with 119 points, behind Episcopal (35) and Alexandria-based Menard (87).
“It was a great day, one of the best in my 27 years,” Newman coach Randy Zell said. “Both teams competed well and put themselves in the championship mix.”
Country Day made the largest gains with its two-trophy haul. The Cajuns had three of their top five runners in the top 10 of the boys race to finish with 49 points. The key different was that Cedar Creek put four in the top 10 and had 48.
Runner-up Elle Powers, a freshman, led Country Day to its girls title in a big way. The MPCS girls placed four runners in the top 10 of their race.
“This is my second year on the team, and I’m only a freshman but I’m so proud of us,” Powers said. “It’s like Coach said, we’ve never seen this before. It feels great.”
The Cajuns finished with 41 points, besting district rival St. Martin’s (75) and Cedar Creek (81). MPCD placed four of its five scoring runners on the girls top 10. Isabelle Bartholomew finished third to pace St. Martin’s.
“We knew it was going to be battle, because they beat us by three points at the district meet,” St. Martin’s coach Warren Lind said. “We have one girl who has been sick. She wasn’t at her best, but another girl, a freshman, stepped up and got 14th. I’m very proud of them.”