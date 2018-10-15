St. Mary's Dominican High School

42 Charter School

1651 N. Tonti St., (504) 942-3660; www.42charterschool.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: n/a

• Head of school: Jared Lamb

• Average class size: 23

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 435

• Tuition: Free

Abramson Sci Academy

5552 Read Blvd., (504) 373-6264; www.collegiateacademies.org/abramsonsciacademy

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 2008

• Head of school: Rhonda Dale

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 500

• Tuition: Free

Academy of the Sacred Heart

4521 St. Charles Ave., (504) 891-1943; www.ashrosary.org

Private/all girls

1 year old-12th grade

• Year founded: 1867

• Head of school: Sr. Melanie A. Guste

• Average class size: 16

• Student/teacher ratio: 9:1

• Total enrollment: 731

• Tuition: $9,610-$12,285 (1-3-year-olds), $15,755 (PreK), $17,170 (K), $17,850 (1st-4th), $19,400 (5th-8th), $19,675 (9th-12th)

Akili Academy of New Orleans

3811 N. Galvez St., (504) 355-4172; www.akiliacademy.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2008

• Head of school: Allison Lowe

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 625

• Tuition: Free

Andrew H. Wilson Charter School

3617 Gen. Pershing St., (504) 373-6274; www.wilsoncharterschool.net

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2011

• Head of school: Lee Green

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 700

• Tuition: Free

Arthur Ashe Charter School

1456 Gardena Drive, (504) 373-6267; www.firstlineschools.org/arthur-ashe-charter-school

Public/coed

• Kindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2007

• Head of school: Kamisha Gray

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 849

• Tuition: free

Audubon Charter School-Gentilly

4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434; www.auduboncharter.com

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-second grade

• Year founded: 2018

• Head of school: David LaViscount

• Average class size: 24

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 138

• Tuition: Free

Audubon Charter School-Uptown

428 Broadway St., (504) 324-7100; www.auduboncharter.com

Public/coed

3 years old-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2006

• Head of school: Missy Forcier and Adrienne Collopy

• Average class size: 26:1 (Montessori), 17:1 (French)

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 860

• Tuition: Free

Audubon Primary Academy

1501 Religious St., (504) 304-7335; www.audubonprimaryacademy.com

Private/coed

6 weeks-5 years old

• Year founded: 1995

• Head of school: Jewel Stafford

• Average class size: 12

• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1

• Total enrollment: 50

• Tuition: $700-$950 per month

Audubon Primary Preschool

7818 Earhart Blvd., (504) 304-3077; www.audubonprimary.com

Private/coed

6 weeks-5 years old

• Year founded: 2016

• Head of school: Jewel Stafford

• Average class size: 12

• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1

• Total enrollment: n/a

• Tuition: $700-$950 per month

Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School

6101 Chatham Drive, (504) 304-3932; www.babyben.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1989

• Head of school: Charlotte Matthew

• Average class size: 26

• Student/teacher ratio: 23:1

• Total enrollment: 809

• Tuiton: Free

Benjamin Franklin High School

2001 Leon C. Simon Drive, (504) 286-2600; www.bfhsla.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grade

• Year founded: 1957

• Head of school: Patrick Widhalm

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 999

• Tuition: Free

Bishop McManus Academy

13123 I-10 Service Road, (504) 246-5121; www.bishopmcmanus.com

Private/coed

2 years old-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1975

• Head of school: Toni Tyson

• Average class size: 13

• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

• Total enrollment: 125

• Tuition: $5,633

Brother Martin High School

4401 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 283-1561; www.brothermartin.com

Parochial/all boys

Eighth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1869

• Head of school: Ryan Gallagher

• Average class size: 24

• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

• Total enrollment: 1,140

• Tuition: $9,970

Cabrini High School

1400 Moss St., (504) 482-1193; www.cabrinihigh.com

Parochial/all girls

Eighth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1959

• Head of school: Yvonne Hrapmann

• Average class size: 19

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

• Total enrollment: 400

• Tuition: $10,600

Christian Brothers School

City Park, 8 Friederichs Ave., (504) 486-6770; www.cbs-no.org

Parochial/coed Prekindergarten-fourth grade; all boys fifth-seventh grades

• Year founded: 1960

• Head of school: Michael J. Prat Jr.

• Average class size: 26

• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

• Total enrollment: 842 (City Park and Canal Street combined)

• Tuition: $7,550

Christian Brothers School

4600 Canal St., (504) 486-4426; www.cbs-no.org

Parochial/coed Prekindergarten-fourth grade; all girls fifth-seventh grades

• Year founded: 1960

• Head of school: Richard Neider

• Average class size: 26

• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

• Total enrollment: 842 (City Park and Canal Street combined)

• Tuition: $7,100 (PreK-4th), $7,250 (5th-7th)

Ecole Bilingue de la Nouvelle-Orleans

821 Gen. Pershing St., (504) 896-4500; www.ebnola.net

Private/coed

18 months old-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1998

• Head of school: Pauline Dides

• Average class size: 16

• Student/teacher ratio: 7:1

• Total enrollment: 309

• Tuition: $10,280 (18 months-K), $10,880 (1st-5th), $13,790 (6th-8th)

Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy

2503 Willow St., (504) 373-6230; www.soeanola.com

Public/coed

Kindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1923

• Head of school: Ashonta Wyatt

• Average class size: 20-25

• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

• Total enrollment: 250

• Tuition: Free

Einstein Charter High School

5316 Michoud Blvd., (504) 503-0479; www.einsteincharter.org/einstein-charter-high

Public/coed

Ninth-11th grades

• Year founded: 2016

• Head of school: Nathan Stockman

• Average class size: 18-20

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 283

• Tuition: Free

Einstein Charter Middle School

5316 Michoud Blvd., (504) 503-0470; www.einsteincharter.org/einstein-charter-middle

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 2015

• Head of school: Andre D. Harris

• Average class size: 26

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 389

• Tuition: Free

Einstein Charter School Sherwood Forest

4801 Maid Marion Drive, (504) 503-0110; www.einsteincharter.org/ecssf

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 2012

• Head of school: Shimon Ancker

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 25:1

• Total enrollment: 510

• Tuition: Free

Einstein Charter School Village de l’Est Elementary

5316 Michoud Blvd., (504) 324-7450; www.einsteincharter.org/ecsvdle

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 2006

• Head of school: Danielle Vappie

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 25:1

• Total enrollment: 419

• Tuition: Free

Eleanor McMain Secondary School

5712 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 324-7500; www.eleanormcmain.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1930

• Head of school: John Green

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 850

• Tuition: Free

ENCORE Academy

2518 Arts St., (504) 444-2224; www.encoreacademy.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2012

• Head of school: Terri L. Smith

• Average class size: 26

• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

• Total enrollment: 620

• Tuition: Free

Esperanza Charter School

4407 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 373-6272; www.esperanzano.org

Public/coed

Kindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2010

• Head of school: Nicole Saulny

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: n/a

• Tuition: Free

Fannie C. Williams Charter School

11755 Dwyer Road, (504) 373-6228; www.fcwcs.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2007

• Head of school: Kelly S. Batiste

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 25:1

• Total enrollment: 550

• Tuition: Free

FirstLine Live Oak

3128 Constance St., (504) 324-4207; www.firstlineschools.org/firstline-live-oak

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2018

• Head of school: Dione Singleton

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 459

• Tuition: Free

Foundation Preparatory Charter School

2733 Esplanade Ave., (504) 434-0521; www.foundationpreparatory.org

Public/coed

Kindergarten-fourth grade

• Year founded: 2015

• Head of school: Myrialis King

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

• Total enrollment: 170

• Tuition: Free

George Washington Carver High School

3059 Higgins Blvd., (504) 308-3660; www.collegiateacademies.org/gwcarverhighschool

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 2012

• Head of school: Jerel Bryant

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 800

• Tuition: Free

Hoffman Early Learning Center

2622 S. Prieur St., (504) 335-0444; www.nolacollegeprep.org/hoffman-early-learning-center

Private/coed

6 weeks old-4 years old

• Year founded: 2015

• Head of school: Eboni Walker

• Average class size: 7

• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1

• Total enrollment: 150

• Tuition: Varies

Holy Cross School

5601 Elysian Fields Ave. (PreK-fourth grade); 5500 Paris Ave. (Fifth-12th grades), (504) 942-3100; www.holycrosstigers.com

Parochial/all boys

Prekindergarten-12th grade

• Year founded: 1849

• Head of school: Sean P. Martin

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

• Total enrollment: 980

• Tuition: $7,025-$8,650

Homer A. Plessy Community School

721 St. Philip St., (504) 503-0055; www.plessyschool.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-seventh grade

• Year founded: 2013

• Head of school: Meghan Raychaudhuri

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1

• Total enrollment: 400

• Tuition: Free

Hynes Charter School

990 Harrison Ave., (504) 324-7160; www.hynesschool.com

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1952

• Head of school: Michelle Douglas

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1

• Total enrollment: 710

• Tuition: Free

International High School of New Orleans

727 Carondelet St., (504) 613-5703; www.ihsnola.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 2009

• Head of school: Sean Wilson

• Average class size: 25-27

• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

• Total enrollment: 522

• Tuition: Free

International School of Louisiana

1400 Camp St., (504) 654-1088; 4040 Eagles St., (504) 934-4875; www.isl-edu.org

Public/coed

Kindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2000

• Head of school: Melanie Tennyson

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: n/a

• Tuition: Free

Isidore Newman School

1903 Jefferson Ave., (504) 899-5641; www.newmanschool.org

Private/coed

6 weeks old-12th grade

• Year founded: 1903

• Head of school: Dale M. Smith

• Average class size: 14-16

• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

• Total enrollment: 1,214

• Tuition: $19,235-$25,100

JCC Nursery School & Pre-K

5342 St. Charles Ave., (504) 897-0143; www.nojcc.org

Private/coed

13 months old-prekindergarten

• Year founded: 1948

• Head of school: Adrienne Schulman

• Average class size: 10-20

• Student/teacher ratio: 4:1-10:1

• Total enrollment: 180

• Tuition: $3,800-$7,990

Jesuit High School

4133 Banks St., (504) 486-6631; www.jesuitnola.org

Parochial/ all boys

Eighth-12 th grades

• Year founded: 1847

• Head of school: Fr. Chistopher S. Fronk

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

• Total enrollment: 1,361

• Tuition: $9,450

Lafayette Academy Charter School

1331 Kerlerec St., (504) 934-4683; www.lafayetteacademyno.org

Public/coed

Fifth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 2006

• Head of school: Darlene Hills-Charlot

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: n/a

• Tuition: Free

Lafayette Academy Charter School

9330 Forshey St., (504) 861-9767; www.lafayetteacademyno.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fourth grade

• Year founded: 2006

• Head of school: Darlene Hills-Charlot

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: n/a

• Tuition: Free

Lakeview Presbyterian Weekday School

5915 Louis XIV St., (504) 488-2172; www.lpcno.org/weekday-school

Private/coed

1-6 years old

• Year founded: 1952

• Head of school: Carolyn Nichols

• Average class size: 12.5

• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1

• Total enrollment: 82

• Tuition: $4,050

Langston Hughes Academy

3519 Trafalgar St., (504) 373-6251; www.firstlineschools.org/langston-hughes-academy

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2010-2011

• Head of school: Carrie Bevans

• Average class size: 24.6

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 804

• Tuition: Free

Lawrence D. Crocker College Prep

2301 Marengo St., (504) 335-0404; www.nolacollegeprep.org/crocker

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2012

• Head of school: Kevin Word

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1

• Total enrollment: 550

• Tuition: Free

Life Without School

1024 Frenchmen St., (504) 208-2002; www.lifewithoutschool.org

Private-coed

10 years old-adult

• Year founded: 2003

• Head of school: Anita Senentz

• Average class size: 6

• Student/teacher ratio: 2:1

• Total enrollment: 6

• Tuition: $200-$5,000

Livingston Collegiate Academy

7301 Dwyer Road, (504) 503-0004; www.collegiateacademies.org/livingstoncollegiate

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 2016

• Head of school: Evan Stoudt

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 478

• Tuition: Free

Louise S. McGehee School

2343 Prytania St., (504) 561-1224; www.mcgeheeschool.com

Private/all girls

Prekindergarten-12th grade

• Year founded: 1912

• Head of school: Kimberly Field-Marvin

• Average class size: 12

• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1

• Total enrollment: 460

• Tuition: $15,935-$23,635

Lusher Charter Elementary School

7315 Willow St., (504) 862-5110; www.lusherschool.org

Public/coed

Kindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1913

• Head of school: Kathy Riedlinger

• Average class size: 24

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 668

• Tuition: Free

Lusher Charter Middle and High School

5624 Freret St., (504) 304-3961; www.lusherschool.org

Public/coed

Sixth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1913

• Head of school: Kathy Riedlinger

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 1,153

• Tuition: Free

Lycee Francais de la Nouvelle-Orleans

5951 Patton St., (504) 620-5500; www.lfno.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2011

• Head of school: Danielle Dufauchard Johnson and Chana Benenson

• Average class size: 20 (PreK), 25 (K-8th)

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

• Total enrollment: 938

• Tuition: $4,975 (PreK), free (K-8th)

Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary Charter School

2401 Humanity St., (504) 324-7076; www.bethunenola.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2006

• Head of school: Mary C. Haynes-Smith

• Average class size: 26

• Student/teacher ratio: 26:1

• Total enrollment: n/a

• Tuition: Free

Morris Jeff Community School

211 S. Lopez St., (504) 373-6258; www.morrisjeffschool.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-10th grade

• Year founded: 2008

• Head of school: Patricia Perkins

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

• Total enrollment: 850

• Tuition: Free

Mount Carmel Academy

7027 Milne Blvd., (504) 288-7626; www.mcacubs.com

Parochial/all girls

Eighth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1896

• Head of school: Sr. Camille Anne Campbell

• Average class size: 15

• Student/teacher ratio: 9:1

• Total enrollment: 1,235

• Tuition: $9,100

The NET: Gentilly

6601 Franklin Ave., (504) 267-9765; www.thenetnola.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 2017

• Head of school: Kristina Baiamonte

• Average class size: 15

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 175

• Tuition: Free

New Harmony High School

2539 Columbus St., (504) 612-7869; www.newharmonyhigh.org

Public/coed

Ninth-10th grades

• Year founded: 2018

• Head of school: Sunny Dawn Summers

• Average class size: 15

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 45

• Tuition: Free

New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA)

2800 Chartres St., (504) 940-2787; www.nocca.com

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1973

• Head of school: Kyle Wedberg

• Average class size: 30

• Student/teacher ratio: 25:1

• Total enrollment: 530

• Tuition: Free

New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School

5625 Loyola Ave., (504) 324-7061; www.noscihigh.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1993

• Head of school: Monique Cola

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

• Total enrollment: 500

• Tuition: Free

Personal Care Nursery & Preschool

7741 Weaver Ave., (504) 241-2929

Public/coed

6 weeks-Prekindergarten

• Year founded: 2001

• Head of school: Paula C. Neely

• Average class size: 10

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

• Total enrollment: 30

• Tuition: $130-$140 per week

Phillis Wheatley Community School

2300 Dumaine St., (504) 373-6205; www.firstlineschools.org/phillis-wheatley-community-school

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2010-2011

• Head of school: Diana Archuletta

• Average class size: 27

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 841

• Tuition: Free

Raphael Academy

500 Soraparu St., (504) 524-5955; www.raphaelacademy.org

Private/coed

Kindergarten-first grade and fifth-12th grades

• Year founded: 2012

• Head of school: Megan Riley

• Average class size: 4-7

• Student/teacher ratio: 7:2

• Total enrollment: 13

• Tuition: $12,450 (K-first), $13,750 (middle school), $14,250 (high school)

Rosenwald Collegiate Academy

3819 Herschel St., (504) 503-1400; www.collegiateacademies.org/rosenwaldcollegiate

Public/coed

Ninth-10th grades

• Year founded: 2018

• Head of school: Benjamin Davis

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 165

• Tuition: Free

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

8012 Oak St., (504) 861-3743; www.saesnola.org

Independent/coed

18 months-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1957

• Head of school: Kathryn Fitzpatrick

• Average class size: 18

• Student/teacher ratio: 7:1

• Total enrollment: 200

• Tuition: $960-$990 per month (18 months-3 years old), $13,715 (PreK), $14,715 (K), $14,915 (first-eighth grades)

St. George’s Episcopal School

923 Napoleon Ave., (504) 891-5509; www.stgeorgesepiscopal.com

Private/coed

1 year old-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1969

• Head of school: Ralph Wales

• Average class size: 12

• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1

• Total enrollment: 405

• Tuition: $5,000-$20,000

St. Mary’s Dominican High School

7701 Walmsley Ave., (504) 865-9401; www.stmarysdominican.org

Private/all girls

Eighth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1860

• Head of school: Carolyn Favre

• Average class size: 24

• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

• Total enrollment: 889

• Tuition: $9,745

St. Michael Special School

1522 Chippewa St., (504) 524-7285; www.stmichaelspecialschool.com

Parochial/coed

6 years old-adult

• Year founded: 1965

• Head of school: Tish Sauerhoff

• Average class size: 12

• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1

• Total enrollment: 207

• Tuition: $5,170-$5,880

St. Pius X Catholic School

6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., (504) 282-2811; www.stpiusxnola.org

Parochial/coed

3 years old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1953

• Head of school: Deidre D. Macnamara

• Average class size: 23

• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

• Total enrollment: 530

• Tuition: $4,825-$5,675

St. Rita Catholic School

65 Fontainebleau Drive, (504) 866-1777; www.stritanola.org

Private/coed

Prekindergarten-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1924

• Head of school: Shanda Theriot

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1

• Total enrollment: 210

• Tuition: $5,000-$5,500

Samuel J. Green Charter School

2319 Valence St., (504) 304-3532; www.firstlineschools.org/samuel-j-green-charter-school

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2005-2006

• Head of school: Ava Lee

• Average class size: 26

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 509

• Tuition: Free

Stuart Hall School for Boys

2032 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-5384; www.stuarthall.org

Private/all boys

Prekindergarten-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1984

• Head of school: Kevin Avin

• Average class size: 16

• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1

• Total enrollment: 352

• Tuition: $13,600-$14,575

Success Prep at Thurgood Marshall

4621 Canal St., (504) 909-6275; www.thurgoodmarshallschool.org

Public/coed

Kindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2008

• Head of school: Adam Meinig

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

• Total enrollment: 427

• Tuition: Free

Trinity Episcopal School

1315 Jackson Ave., (504) 525-8661; www.trinitynola.org

Private/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1960

• Head of school: Rev. Gary Taylor

• Average class size: 16

• Student/teacher ratio: 7:1

• Total enrollment: 350

• Tuition: $15,250-$19,940 (PreK), $21,105 (1st-8th)

Ursuline Academy of New Orleans

2635 State St., (504) 861-9150; www.uanola.org

Private/all girls

2 years old-12th grade

• Year founded: 1727

• Head of school: Karen McNay

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 624

• Tuition: $10,550

Walter L. Cohen College Prep

3520 Dryades St., (504) 335-0400; www.nolacollegeprep.org/schools/cohen-college-prep

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1949

• Head of school: Darren Lewis

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1

• Total enrollment: 350

• Tuition: Free

Warren Easton Charter High School

3019 Canal St., (504) 324-7400; www.warreneastoncharterhigh.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1843

• Head of school: Mervin Jackson

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1

• Total enrollment: 1,008

• Tuition: Free

