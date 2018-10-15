Orleans Parish — East Bank
42 Charter School
1651 N. Tonti St., (504) 942-3660; www.42charterschool.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: n/a
• Head of school: Jared Lamb
• Average class size: 23
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 435
• Tuition: Free
Abramson Sci Academy
5552 Read Blvd., (504) 373-6264; www.collegiateacademies.org/abramsonsciacademy
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 2008
• Head of school: Rhonda Dale
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 500
• Tuition: Free
Academy of the Sacred Heart
4521 St. Charles Ave., (504) 891-1943; www.ashrosary.org
Private/all girls
1 year old-12th grade
• Year founded: 1867
• Head of school: Sr. Melanie A. Guste
• Average class size: 16
• Student/teacher ratio: 9:1
• Total enrollment: 731
• Tuition: $9,610-$12,285 (1-3-year-olds), $15,755 (PreK), $17,170 (K), $17,850 (1st-4th), $19,400 (5th-8th), $19,675 (9th-12th)
Akili Academy of New Orleans
3811 N. Galvez St., (504) 355-4172; www.akiliacademy.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2008
• Head of school: Allison Lowe
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 625
• Tuition: Free
Andrew H. Wilson Charter School
3617 Gen. Pershing St., (504) 373-6274; www.wilsoncharterschool.net
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2011
• Head of school: Lee Green
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 700
• Tuition: Free
Arthur Ashe Charter School
1456 Gardena Drive, (504) 373-6267; www.firstlineschools.org/arthur-ashe-charter-school
Public/coed
• Kindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2007
• Head of school: Kamisha Gray
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 849
• Tuition: free
Audubon Charter School-Gentilly
4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434; www.auduboncharter.com
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-second grade
• Year founded: 2018
• Head of school: David LaViscount
• Average class size: 24
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 138
• Tuition: Free
Audubon Charter School-Uptown
428 Broadway St., (504) 324-7100; www.auduboncharter.com
Public/coed
3 years old-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2006
• Head of school: Missy Forcier and Adrienne Collopy
• Average class size: 26:1 (Montessori), 17:1 (French)
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 860
• Tuition: Free
Audubon Primary Academy
1501 Religious St., (504) 304-7335; www.audubonprimaryacademy.com
Private/coed
6 weeks-5 years old
• Year founded: 1995
• Head of school: Jewel Stafford
• Average class size: 12
• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1
• Total enrollment: 50
• Tuition: $700-$950 per month
Audubon Primary Preschool
7818 Earhart Blvd., (504) 304-3077; www.audubonprimary.com
Private/coed
6 weeks-5 years old
• Year founded: 2016
• Head of school: Jewel Stafford
• Average class size: 12
• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1
• Total enrollment: n/a
• Tuition: $700-$950 per month
Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School
6101 Chatham Drive, (504) 304-3932; www.babyben.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1989
• Head of school: Charlotte Matthew
• Average class size: 26
• Student/teacher ratio: 23:1
• Total enrollment: 809
• Tuiton: Free
Benjamin Franklin High School
2001 Leon C. Simon Drive, (504) 286-2600; www.bfhsla.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grade
• Year founded: 1957
• Head of school: Patrick Widhalm
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 999
• Tuition: Free
Bishop McManus Academy
13123 I-10 Service Road, (504) 246-5121; www.bishopmcmanus.com
Private/coed
2 years old-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1975
• Head of school: Toni Tyson
• Average class size: 13
• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
• Total enrollment: 125
• Tuition: $5,633
Brother Martin High School
4401 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 283-1561; www.brothermartin.com
Parochial/all boys
Eighth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1869
• Head of school: Ryan Gallagher
• Average class size: 24
• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
• Total enrollment: 1,140
• Tuition: $9,970
Cabrini High School
1400 Moss St., (504) 482-1193; www.cabrinihigh.com
Parochial/all girls
Eighth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1959
• Head of school: Yvonne Hrapmann
• Average class size: 19
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
• Total enrollment: 400
• Tuition: $10,600
Christian Brothers School
City Park, 8 Friederichs Ave., (504) 486-6770; www.cbs-no.org
Parochial/coed Prekindergarten-fourth grade; all boys fifth-seventh grades
• Year founded: 1960
• Head of school: Michael J. Prat Jr.
• Average class size: 26
• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
• Total enrollment: 842 (City Park and Canal Street combined)
• Tuition: $7,550
Christian Brothers School
4600 Canal St., (504) 486-4426; www.cbs-no.org
Parochial/coed Prekindergarten-fourth grade; all girls fifth-seventh grades
• Year founded: 1960
• Head of school: Richard Neider
• Average class size: 26
• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
• Total enrollment: 842 (City Park and Canal Street combined)
• Tuition: $7,100 (PreK-4th), $7,250 (5th-7th)
Ecole Bilingue de la Nouvelle-Orleans
821 Gen. Pershing St., (504) 896-4500; www.ebnola.net
Private/coed
18 months old-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1998
• Head of school: Pauline Dides
• Average class size: 16
• Student/teacher ratio: 7:1
• Total enrollment: 309
• Tuition: $10,280 (18 months-K), $10,880 (1st-5th), $13,790 (6th-8th)
Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy
2503 Willow St., (504) 373-6230; www.soeanola.com
Public/coed
Kindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1923
• Head of school: Ashonta Wyatt
• Average class size: 20-25
• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
• Total enrollment: 250
• Tuition: Free
Einstein Charter High School
5316 Michoud Blvd., (504) 503-0479; www.einsteincharter.org/einstein-charter-high
Public/coed
Ninth-11th grades
• Year founded: 2016
• Head of school: Nathan Stockman
• Average class size: 18-20
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 283
• Tuition: Free
Einstein Charter Middle School
5316 Michoud Blvd., (504) 503-0470; www.einsteincharter.org/einstein-charter-middle
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 2015
• Head of school: Andre D. Harris
• Average class size: 26
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 389
• Tuition: Free
Einstein Charter School Sherwood Forest
4801 Maid Marion Drive, (504) 503-0110; www.einsteincharter.org/ecssf
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 2012
• Head of school: Shimon Ancker
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 25:1
• Total enrollment: 510
• Tuition: Free
Einstein Charter School Village de l’Est Elementary
5316 Michoud Blvd., (504) 324-7450; www.einsteincharter.org/ecsvdle
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 2006
• Head of school: Danielle Vappie
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 25:1
• Total enrollment: 419
• Tuition: Free
Eleanor McMain Secondary School
5712 S. Claiborne Ave., (504) 324-7500; www.eleanormcmain.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1930
• Head of school: John Green
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 850
• Tuition: Free
ENCORE Academy
2518 Arts St., (504) 444-2224; www.encoreacademy.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2012
• Head of school: Terri L. Smith
• Average class size: 26
• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
• Total enrollment: 620
• Tuition: Free
Esperanza Charter School
4407 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 373-6272; www.esperanzano.org
Public/coed
Kindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2010
• Head of school: Nicole Saulny
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: n/a
• Tuition: Free
Fannie C. Williams Charter School
11755 Dwyer Road, (504) 373-6228; www.fcwcs.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2007
• Head of school: Kelly S. Batiste
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 25:1
• Total enrollment: 550
• Tuition: Free
FirstLine Live Oak
3128 Constance St., (504) 324-4207; www.firstlineschools.org/firstline-live-oak
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2018
• Head of school: Dione Singleton
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 459
• Tuition: Free
Foundation Preparatory Charter School
2733 Esplanade Ave., (504) 434-0521; www.foundationpreparatory.org
Public/coed
Kindergarten-fourth grade
• Year founded: 2015
• Head of school: Myrialis King
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
• Total enrollment: 170
• Tuition: Free
George Washington Carver High School
3059 Higgins Blvd., (504) 308-3660; www.collegiateacademies.org/gwcarverhighschool
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 2012
• Head of school: Jerel Bryant
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 800
• Tuition: Free
Hoffman Early Learning Center
2622 S. Prieur St., (504) 335-0444; www.nolacollegeprep.org/hoffman-early-learning-center
Private/coed
6 weeks old-4 years old
• Year founded: 2015
• Head of school: Eboni Walker
• Average class size: 7
• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1
• Total enrollment: 150
• Tuition: Varies
Holy Cross School
5601 Elysian Fields Ave. (PreK-fourth grade); 5500 Paris Ave. (Fifth-12th grades), (504) 942-3100; www.holycrosstigers.com
Parochial/all boys
Prekindergarten-12th grade
• Year founded: 1849
• Head of school: Sean P. Martin
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
• Total enrollment: 980
• Tuition: $7,025-$8,650
Homer A. Plessy Community School
721 St. Philip St., (504) 503-0055; www.plessyschool.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-seventh grade
• Year founded: 2013
• Head of school: Meghan Raychaudhuri
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1
• Total enrollment: 400
• Tuition: Free
Hynes Charter School
990 Harrison Ave., (504) 324-7160; www.hynesschool.com
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1952
• Head of school: Michelle Douglas
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1
• Total enrollment: 710
• Tuition: Free
International High School of New Orleans
727 Carondelet St., (504) 613-5703; www.ihsnola.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 2009
• Head of school: Sean Wilson
• Average class size: 25-27
• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
• Total enrollment: 522
• Tuition: Free
International School of Louisiana
1400 Camp St., (504) 654-1088; 4040 Eagles St., (504) 934-4875; www.isl-edu.org
Public/coed
Kindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2000
• Head of school: Melanie Tennyson
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: n/a
• Tuition: Free
Isidore Newman School
1903 Jefferson Ave., (504) 899-5641; www.newmanschool.org
Private/coed
6 weeks old-12th grade
• Year founded: 1903
• Head of school: Dale M. Smith
• Average class size: 14-16
• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
• Total enrollment: 1,214
• Tuition: $19,235-$25,100
JCC Nursery School & Pre-K
5342 St. Charles Ave., (504) 897-0143; www.nojcc.org
Private/coed
13 months old-prekindergarten
• Year founded: 1948
• Head of school: Adrienne Schulman
• Average class size: 10-20
• Student/teacher ratio: 4:1-10:1
• Total enrollment: 180
• Tuition: $3,800-$7,990
Jesuit High School
4133 Banks St., (504) 486-6631; www.jesuitnola.org
Parochial/ all boys
Eighth-12 th grades
• Year founded: 1847
• Head of school: Fr. Chistopher S. Fronk
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
• Total enrollment: 1,361
• Tuition: $9,450
Lafayette Academy Charter School
1331 Kerlerec St., (504) 934-4683; www.lafayetteacademyno.org
Public/coed
Fifth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 2006
• Head of school: Darlene Hills-Charlot
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: n/a
• Tuition: Free
Lafayette Academy Charter School
9330 Forshey St., (504) 861-9767; www.lafayetteacademyno.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fourth grade
• Year founded: 2006
• Head of school: Darlene Hills-Charlot
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: n/a
• Tuition: Free
Lakeview Presbyterian Weekday School
5915 Louis XIV St., (504) 488-2172; www.lpcno.org/weekday-school
Private/coed
1-6 years old
• Year founded: 1952
• Head of school: Carolyn Nichols
• Average class size: 12.5
• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1
• Total enrollment: 82
• Tuition: $4,050
Langston Hughes Academy
3519 Trafalgar St., (504) 373-6251; www.firstlineschools.org/langston-hughes-academy
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2010-2011
• Head of school: Carrie Bevans
• Average class size: 24.6
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 804
• Tuition: Free
Lawrence D. Crocker College Prep
2301 Marengo St., (504) 335-0404; www.nolacollegeprep.org/crocker
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2012
• Head of school: Kevin Word
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1
• Total enrollment: 550
• Tuition: Free
Life Without School
1024 Frenchmen St., (504) 208-2002; www.lifewithoutschool.org
Private-coed
10 years old-adult
• Year founded: 2003
• Head of school: Anita Senentz
• Average class size: 6
• Student/teacher ratio: 2:1
• Total enrollment: 6
• Tuition: $200-$5,000
Livingston Collegiate Academy
7301 Dwyer Road, (504) 503-0004; www.collegiateacademies.org/livingstoncollegiate
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 2016
• Head of school: Evan Stoudt
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 478
• Tuition: Free
Louise S. McGehee School
2343 Prytania St., (504) 561-1224; www.mcgeheeschool.com
Private/all girls
Prekindergarten-12th grade
• Year founded: 1912
• Head of school: Kimberly Field-Marvin
• Average class size: 12
• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1
• Total enrollment: 460
• Tuition: $15,935-$23,635
Lusher Charter Elementary School
7315 Willow St., (504) 862-5110; www.lusherschool.org
Public/coed
Kindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1913
• Head of school: Kathy Riedlinger
• Average class size: 24
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 668
• Tuition: Free
Lusher Charter Middle and High School
5624 Freret St., (504) 304-3961; www.lusherschool.org
Public/coed
Sixth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1913
• Head of school: Kathy Riedlinger
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 1,153
• Tuition: Free
Lycee Francais de la Nouvelle-Orleans
5951 Patton St., (504) 620-5500; www.lfno.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2011
• Head of school: Danielle Dufauchard Johnson and Chana Benenson
• Average class size: 20 (PreK), 25 (K-8th)
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
• Total enrollment: 938
• Tuition: $4,975 (PreK), free (K-8th)
Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary Charter School
2401 Humanity St., (504) 324-7076; www.bethunenola.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2006
• Head of school: Mary C. Haynes-Smith
• Average class size: 26
• Student/teacher ratio: 26:1
• Total enrollment: n/a
• Tuition: Free
Morris Jeff Community School
211 S. Lopez St., (504) 373-6258; www.morrisjeffschool.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-10th grade
• Year founded: 2008
• Head of school: Patricia Perkins
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
• Total enrollment: 850
• Tuition: Free
Mount Carmel Academy
7027 Milne Blvd., (504) 288-7626; www.mcacubs.com
Parochial/all girls
Eighth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1896
• Head of school: Sr. Camille Anne Campbell
• Average class size: 15
• Student/teacher ratio: 9:1
• Total enrollment: 1,235
• Tuition: $9,100
The NET: Gentilly
6601 Franklin Ave., (504) 267-9765; www.thenetnola.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 2017
• Head of school: Kristina Baiamonte
• Average class size: 15
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 175
• Tuition: Free
New Harmony High School
2539 Columbus St., (504) 612-7869; www.newharmonyhigh.org
Public/coed
Ninth-10th grades
• Year founded: 2018
• Head of school: Sunny Dawn Summers
• Average class size: 15
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 45
• Tuition: Free
New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA)
2800 Chartres St., (504) 940-2787; www.nocca.com
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1973
• Head of school: Kyle Wedberg
• Average class size: 30
• Student/teacher ratio: 25:1
• Total enrollment: 530
• Tuition: Free
New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School
5625 Loyola Ave., (504) 324-7061; www.noscihigh.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1993
• Head of school: Monique Cola
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
• Total enrollment: 500
• Tuition: Free
Personal Care Nursery & Preschool
7741 Weaver Ave., (504) 241-2929
Public/coed
6 weeks-Prekindergarten
• Year founded: 2001
• Head of school: Paula C. Neely
• Average class size: 10
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
• Total enrollment: 30
• Tuition: $130-$140 per week
Phillis Wheatley Community School
2300 Dumaine St., (504) 373-6205; www.firstlineschools.org/phillis-wheatley-community-school
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2010-2011
• Head of school: Diana Archuletta
• Average class size: 27
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 841
• Tuition: Free
Raphael Academy
500 Soraparu St., (504) 524-5955; www.raphaelacademy.org
Private/coed
Kindergarten-first grade and fifth-12th grades
• Year founded: 2012
• Head of school: Megan Riley
• Average class size: 4-7
• Student/teacher ratio: 7:2
• Total enrollment: 13
• Tuition: $12,450 (K-first), $13,750 (middle school), $14,250 (high school)
Rosenwald Collegiate Academy
3819 Herschel St., (504) 503-1400; www.collegiateacademies.org/rosenwaldcollegiate
Public/coed
Ninth-10th grades
• Year founded: 2018
• Head of school: Benjamin Davis
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 165
• Tuition: Free
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School
8012 Oak St., (504) 861-3743; www.saesnola.org
Independent/coed
18 months-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1957
• Head of school: Kathryn Fitzpatrick
• Average class size: 18
• Student/teacher ratio: 7:1
• Total enrollment: 200
• Tuition: $960-$990 per month (18 months-3 years old), $13,715 (PreK), $14,715 (K), $14,915 (first-eighth grades)
St. George’s Episcopal School
923 Napoleon Ave., (504) 891-5509; www.stgeorgesepiscopal.com
Private/coed
1 year old-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1969
• Head of school: Ralph Wales
• Average class size: 12
• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1
• Total enrollment: 405
• Tuition: $5,000-$20,000
St. Mary’s Dominican High School
7701 Walmsley Ave., (504) 865-9401; www.stmarysdominican.org
Private/all girls
Eighth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1860
• Head of school: Carolyn Favre
• Average class size: 24
• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
• Total enrollment: 889
• Tuition: $9,745
St. Michael Special School
1522 Chippewa St., (504) 524-7285; www.stmichaelspecialschool.com
Parochial/coed
6 years old-adult
• Year founded: 1965
• Head of school: Tish Sauerhoff
• Average class size: 12
• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1
• Total enrollment: 207
• Tuition: $5,170-$5,880
St. Pius X Catholic School
6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., (504) 282-2811; www.stpiusxnola.org
Parochial/coed
3 years old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1953
• Head of school: Deidre D. Macnamara
• Average class size: 23
• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
• Total enrollment: 530
• Tuition: $4,825-$5,675
St. Rita Catholic School
65 Fontainebleau Drive, (504) 866-1777; www.stritanola.org
Private/coed
Prekindergarten-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1924
• Head of school: Shanda Theriot
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1
• Total enrollment: 210
• Tuition: $5,000-$5,500
Samuel J. Green Charter School
2319 Valence St., (504) 304-3532; www.firstlineschools.org/samuel-j-green-charter-school
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2005-2006
• Head of school: Ava Lee
• Average class size: 26
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 509
• Tuition: Free
Stuart Hall School for Boys
2032 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-5384; www.stuarthall.org
Private/all boys
Prekindergarten-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1984
• Head of school: Kevin Avin
• Average class size: 16
• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1
• Total enrollment: 352
• Tuition: $13,600-$14,575
Success Prep at Thurgood Marshall
4621 Canal St., (504) 909-6275; www.thurgoodmarshallschool.org
Public/coed
Kindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2008
• Head of school: Adam Meinig
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
• Total enrollment: 427
• Tuition: Free
Trinity Episcopal School
1315 Jackson Ave., (504) 525-8661; www.trinitynola.org
Private/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1960
• Head of school: Rev. Gary Taylor
• Average class size: 16
• Student/teacher ratio: 7:1
• Total enrollment: 350
• Tuition: $15,250-$19,940 (PreK), $21,105 (1st-8th)
Ursuline Academy of New Orleans
2635 State St., (504) 861-9150; www.uanola.org
Private/all girls
2 years old-12th grade
• Year founded: 1727
• Head of school: Karen McNay
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 624
• Tuition: $10,550
Walter L. Cohen College Prep
3520 Dryades St., (504) 335-0400; www.nolacollegeprep.org/schools/cohen-college-prep
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1949
• Head of school: Darren Lewis
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1
• Total enrollment: 350
• Tuition: Free
Warren Easton Charter High School
3019 Canal St., (504) 324-7400; www.warreneastoncharterhigh.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1843
• Head of school: Mervin Jackson
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1
• Total enrollment: 1,008
• Tuition: Free