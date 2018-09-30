Acadia Parish Chamber named Small Chamber of the Year
The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce executives named the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce as the Small Chamber of Year at its annual conference in Bossier City.
The award is given out every year to small, medium and large chambers of commerce that excel in community, organizational and professional development.
Acadia Parish Chamber President and CEO Amy Thibodeaux said she's honored their work on business advocacy and economic development has been honored by LACCE.
New York company acquires Broussard-based ASV Global
A Lafayette-based company that specializes in unmanned and autonomous marine systems has been bought by a New York company.
ASV Global, which has an office in Broussard as well as the United Kingdom, was acquired by L3 Technologies and will be known as L3 ASV, according to a company announcement. L3 Technologies provides global surveillance, communications and networked systems and electronic systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers.
The move enhances L3’s spectrum of unmanned maritime capabilities, company officials said.
Multi-state partners to host Gulf Coast Pitch Competition next month
Four business entities from Mississippi and Louisiana will partner to promote entrepreneurism in the first Gulf Coast Pitch Night Oct. 17.
The Small Business Innovation Research Consortium, Louisiana Technology Transfer Office, Marine Industries Science & Technology Cluster and Innovate Mississippi will co-host the event at the Great Southern Club in Gulfport, Mississippi. The four-way collaboration will strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem across state lines.
Recent tech growth in southern states shows that the time is ripe for supporting that momentum. In recent years, Louisiana’s economy has seen steady growth in digital media and biosciences, while Mississippi has seen similar growth in the aerospace industry and marine sciences.
Sector-focused initiatives have evolved with incubators and college tech transfer offices, while angel investment groups have emerged to support startups. Targeted tax incentives, like Louisiana’s Research and Development Tax Credit, have helped leverage private sector efforts, as well as public-private hubs like Stennis Space Center.
Crowley businesswoman Donna Shetler Corley named Philanthropist of the Year for Acadia Parish
Donna Shetler Corley of Crowley is the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Award recipient for Acadia Parish, sponsors for the honor announced Thursday.
The honor, presented by Community Foundation of Acadiana and Hancock Whitney and sponsored by Home Bank, will be presented during a Nov. 15 awards luncheon at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Corley, who moved to Crowley in 1977 to run her father's leasing company, manages both Shetler Corley Motors and Don Shetler Chevrolet and about 60 employees. She has been giving back to her community for more than 50 years after learning from her parents and working alongside them in philanthropic projects.
United Blood Services of Lafayette part of change to Vitalant
United Blood Services' Lafayette office and nine other blood centers will unite as one brand known as Vitalant.
Blood Systems, the umbrella organization that the 10 blood donation centers had previously operated under, announced the move Monday. According to company executives, the move will allow for the same quality of service as before with the added benefits of centralized support and enhanced research opportunities.
"United Blood Services has a more than 50-year history as a major blood center serving the state of Louisiana," said Danny Garrick, president of Vitalant operations in the Southeast. "We remain committed to the communities with the same people and purpose you've come to expect."
In south Louisiana, Vitalant has three donation centers and hosts up to an average of 100 blood drives every month. Nearly 5,000 blood donations are needed each day to meet the needs of people throughout the country and at least 250 donations are needed for people throughout south Louisiana.
Lafayette General Foundation names Mayci Breaux Scholarship winners
Lafayette General Foundation named eight winners of the Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund last week.
Winners include Nikki Chauvin, Lauryn Laughlin, Shavonne Lewis, Hannah Mizzi, Chelsea Nowell, Taylor Thibodeaux, Kameron Landry and Catherine Shaw. All recipients will attend LSU-Eunice except for Landry and Shaw, who will attend Northwestern State University. Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The scholarship honors Breaux, one of two people killed in the 2015 Grand Theatre shooting. It is awarded to local high school students enrolled in a radiologic technology program at a Louisiana institution who have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.
Foundation officials will hand out the awards at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the front lobby of Lafayette General Medical Center, 1214 Coolidge Blvd.
“The scholarship has allowed us to build a legacy that will go on for many years and provide students with the financial assistance to complete the education that Mayci could not," foundation director Nancy Broadhurst said. "She will live on through the scholarship recipients and the communities served."
Nursery, landscape industry event set
The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will hold the 2018 horticulture field day for nursery, landscape and garden center professionals on Oct. 4 at 21549 Old Covington Highway, six miles east of Hammond.
“This annual event provides the most up-to-date information on plant materials, landscape management practices and recommendations for controlling weeds, diseases and insect pests,” said horticulturist Yan Chen.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The morning includes self-guided tours of the Dr. Owings Sun Trial Garden and the Margie Jenkins Azalea Garden, and AgCenter horticulture experts will conduct short presentations for the industry.
A lecture on native and invasive tree species is scheduled for the afternoon.
The Southeast Louisiana Nursery Association will hold its annual trade show concurrently with the field day.
Registration is free and intended exclusively for professional horticulture industry personnel. Online registration is at https://bit.ly/2zvi1iP.