Lost Bayou Ramblers
Fri. Sept. 13 | The Lost Bayou Ramblers marks the Cajun group’s 20th anniversary with the screening of a documentary film about themselves, “On Va Continuer!” and release of a live album, “Asteur,” recorded in New Orleans. At 9 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.
Jenny Lewis
Fri. Sept. 13 | The former child actor and Rilo Kiley singer and guitarist has released several solo albums since 2006, including March’s “On the Line,” which conceals its melancholy in her sweet singing and shimmering indie pop. The Watson Twins open at 8 p.m. at Civic Theatre.
Loose Cattle
Fri. Sept. 13 | Actor and musician Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye’s country-inflected Americana outfit, Loose Cattle, ropes into its lineup Rene Coman and Doug Garrison of the Tex-Mex grooving Iguanas for this benefit for the New Orleans Musicians Clinic. At 8 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Bar.
“9 to 5”
Fri.-Sun. Sept. 13-29 | In the musical adaptation of the 1980 movie, both featuring songs by Dolly Parton, coworkers Violet, Doralee and Judy unite to tame an overbearing, selfish, sexist boss. At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts.
Betsy Wolf
Sat. Sept. 14 | Singer and actress Betsy Wolf starred on Broadway in “Waitress,” “Falsettos” and “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” She performs a cabaret show featuring songs by Stephen Sondheim, Stevie Nicks and others. At 7:30 p.m. at Le Petit Theatre.
Rhea Butcher
Sat. Sept. 14 | Comedian Rhea Butcher’s podcast “Three Swings” includes a lot of commentary on baseball, but her deadpan, observational standup covers bases including her vegetarianism, feminism and experiences as a lesbian. At 8 p.m. at The Howlin’ Wolf.