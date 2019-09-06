Lost Bayou Ramblers

Fri. Sept. 13 | The Lost Bayou Ramblers marks the Cajun group’s 20th anniversary with the screening of a documentary film about themselves, “On Va Continuer!” and release of a live album, “Asteur,” recorded in New Orleans. At 9 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

Jenny Lewis

Fri. Sept. 13 | The former child actor and Rilo Kiley singer and guitarist has released several solo albums since 2006, including March’s “On the Line,” which conceals its melancholy in her sweet singing and shimmering indie pop. The Watson Twins open at 8 p.m. at Civic Theatre.

Loose Cattle

Fri. Sept. 13 | Actor and musician Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye’s country-inflected Americana outfit, Loose Cattle, ropes into its lineup Rene Coman and Doug Garrison of the Tex-Mex grooving Iguanas for this benefit for the New Orleans Musicians Clinic. At 8 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Bar.

“9 to 5”

Fri.-Sun. Sept. 13-29 | In the musical adaptation of the 1980 movie, both featuring songs by Dolly Parton, coworkers Violet, Doralee and Judy unite to tame an overbearing, selfish, sexist boss. At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts.

Betsy Wolf

Sat. Sept. 14 | Singer and actress Betsy Wolf starred on Broadway in “Waitress,” “Falsettos” and “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” She performs a cabaret show featuring songs by Stephen Sondheim, Stevie Nicks and others. At 7:30 p.m. at Le Petit Theatre.

Rhea Butcher

Sat. Sept. 14 | Comedian Rhea Butcher’s podcast “Three Swings” includes a lot of commentary on baseball, but her deadpan, observational standup covers bases including her vegetarianism, feminism and experiences as a lesbian. At 8 p.m. at The Howlin’ Wolf.

