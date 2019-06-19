Where does your food comes from?
It’s a question Beth James first heard from customers at farmers’ markets in the late 1990s and early 2000s. More people, she came to realize, wanted to know as much background as they could about what food they were about to eat. So when she decided to start milling her own rice at the James Rice Farm in Prairie Ronde (between Opelousas and Ville Platte) two years ago, she decided to bring Prairie Ronde Rice straight to market.
And in farm to table fashion, customers can know where that rice came from.
“We took it to LSU to their lab and tested it, and it was a high-quality rice,” she said. “We decided what was best for us for the long term was to mill the rice on our farm. We’re unique in that regard. We only mill what we grow, which is one variety of rice. We can track everything down to the lot number of the seed that we use."
James began by bringing it to farmers’ markets in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. She saw the same people and got their feedback on how to improve the product. Once she felt it was really good, she reached out to restaurants directly about using her rice.
She got connected with a distributor in Texas, and now Prairie Ronde Rice is in several restaurants there. It’s also in New Orleans restaurants Herbsaint, Clancy’s and Carmo.
“All three of those restaurants really believe in buying local,” James said. “They like to know who their farmer is. Several chefs have been out to our mill to see it. People are very, very interested in where their food is coming from, especially chefs.”
James is also unique in that her mill is the only woman-owned rice mill. She’s also leaned heavily on Rolando Sanchez, her farmer and business partner who has worked there for over 30 years. He worked for her dad, who died in 2005.
“I’m older, and it’s sort of a way to say thanks,” she said. “Plus, he knows everything about milling now.”