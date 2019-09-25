Several programs and support groups will be held in October at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary.
Grief Support Group: 2 p.m. Oct. 4. The monthly support group to provide companionship, understanding and support with others who have experienced loss and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings. Meets the first Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
Meet & Greet: Join Lane Regional Medical Center at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 in the cafeteria for a Meet & Greet to welcome the newest members of its medical staff. Refreshments will be served. Call (225) 658-4587 for information.
Walk With a Doc: Meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Regional Veterans Park on the fitness trail on Lane’s campus for a walking program for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. While you walk at your own pace, you’ll have the opportunity to have questions answered by local podiatrist Kyle Lindow. Call (225) 754-8888 for information.
Lane Auxiliary’s $5 Jewelry Sale: The Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale will be held Oct. 17-18. A variety of jewelry and accessories for men, women and children — including rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, jewelry sets, wallets, watches and more — will be available. Everything is $5, and cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted. Thursday’s times are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday’s are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lane RMC’s Staff Development Classroom. Call (225) 658-6699 for information.
Amputee Support Group: Meets at noon Oct. 24. Lunch is provided, and registration is preferred. The bimonthly support group provides amputees a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives. Call Melisa Poole at Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: 2 p.m. Oct. 25. The monthly support group provides a place for caregivers of persons with dementia to develop a support system and to exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and ways of coping. Meets the fourth Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
Commit to Quit: The smoking and tobacco cessation program provided by Cardiovascular Institute of the South and help someone who wants to quit smoking or other tobacco use. Call (877) 288-0011 or visit Cardio.com/QuitSmoking.