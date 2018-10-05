I write to correct a misimpression created by the photo run in connection with the recent front-page article headlined, “Fraternities go crazy on weekends.” The hosts (some of whose children attended LSU) and attendees at the tailgating tent depicted in the photo were almost exclusively Louisiana Tech alumni and none were affiliated with any LSU student groups which might be subject to the recently imposed new tailgating restrictions.
A closer inspection of that tent would have revealed playpens containing infant grandchildren and other tell-tale signs of a relatively sedate, family-oriented tailgate which has been occurring at that spot with some regularity for many years. Sadly, and despite our best efforts, we long ago lost the ability to “go crazy” with any degree of success.
Riley Hagan
engineers
Baton Rouge