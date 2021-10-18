Hayley Arceneaux rode in the West Feliciana High School homecoming parade Friday afternoon for a distance quite a bit shorter than her last noteworthy trip.
In September, the 29-year-old who grew up in St. Francisville, took a three-day trip 357 miles above the Earth. She was on Inspiration4, the first orbital space flight without a professional astronaut aboard. Three other civilian astronauts traveled with her.
Arceneaux was chosen because of her association with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, which is the beneficiary of the space mission's $200 million fundraising goal.
After the parade, Arceneaux, who works at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, presented a coin that she carried during her space flight to West Feliciana Parish schools Superintendent Hollis Milton. The coin will be placed in a display at the new Bains Elementary School when construction ends.
She rode on the Hometown Hero float at the parade. Before the parade, she posed for photos with fans.
She is the daughter of Colleen and the late Howard Arceneaux. Her brother Hayden is an aerospace engineer living in Huntsville, Alabama.
She became a St. Jude patient after being diagnosed with bone cancer in 2002 when she was 10.
Arceneaux is the youngest American, the first pediatric cancer survivor and the first person with an internal prosthesis to fly in space.