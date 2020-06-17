Cinemark said it will reopen its movie theater in Perkins Rowe on July 3, the first local multiscreen facility to announce plans to get back to business after the stay-at-home order.
Dallas-based Cinemark said it will start reopening its theaters in phases, with the first batch opening Friday. The Perkins Rowe location is in the second group of properties to reopen.
The theater will operate with reduced seating, limited operating hours and staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing. All customers will be strongly encouraged to wear masks.
Although movie theaters have been allowed to reopen since May 15, a lack of big-budget mainstream films has kept most properties from reopening. The Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts reopened last week, and it has been screening classic movies such as “Jaws” and “E.T. The Extraterrestrial."
The Hollywood release schedule is set to get back to normal in July, with movies such as the live-action version of “Mulan” set for release July 24 and “Tenant," an action movie directed by Christopher Nolan, coming out July 31.
Cinemark will initially screen a mix of classic movies, such as “The Matrix” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” along with some movies that came out in the spring like “The Invisible Man” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
AMC, which owns and operates theaters at the Mall of Louisiana and on Hatteras Avenue, said it will reopen the properties soon. Movie Tavern, which has locations in Citiplace and Denham Springs, said it is making plans to reopen. And Celebrity Theaters, which has a location on George O’Neal, has said it will reopen in the upcoming weeks. Malco Theaters hasn’t said when it will open its Gonzales theater.