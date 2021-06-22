with Adam Daigle | Business editor
Good morning, Acadiana. Topics this morning is running the gamut: We've got the low-down on Broussard becoming the 47th municipality in the state to be certified as development-ready, more on the state vaccine lottery and an update on the Bottle Arts Lofts:
City of Broussard hopes certification leads to more jobs, diversified economy
The city of Broussard is hoping its designation as a development-ready city and the upcoming arrival of the SafeSource Direct locations will help diversify its economy. City officials along with the Broussard Chamber of Commerce marked the designation as a Louisiana Development Ready Community, the first municipality in Lafayette Parish to earn the certification, from the Louisiana Office of Economic Development during a Monday luncheon.
Despite some public support, parish council seems unlikely to appoint a charter commission
Public feedback at a series of town hall meetings last week mostly favored abolishing Lafayette Consolidated Government or at least amending the home rule charter so Lafayette residents can elect their own mayor. But appointing a charter commission to map out a plan to deconsolidate will require a majority vote — at least three out of five — Lafayette City Council and Parish Council members. The Parish Council seems unlikely to vote at this time to appoint a charter commission.
Signed up for the state's vaccine lottery? Here's the schedule of events
A total 160,376 signed up to participate Monday to win prizes up $1 million as part of the Shot At A Million campaign that the state launched to reward residents who have been – or soon will be – vaccinated against COVID-19.
LUS Fiber to supply fiber broadband to Bottle Arts Lofts
LUS Fiber will offer fiber broadband to the Bottle Arts Lofts project in Lafayette, company officials announced, as part of its effort to expand into apartments and rural portions of Lafayette, St. Martin and Iberia parishes to offer high-speed internet to underserved areas.