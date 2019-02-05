Celebrate TET, the Vietnamese New Year, with games, dragon dances, music and lots of food. Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, 14001 Dwyer Blvd. Free admission. 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Runners will crisscross the city in 5K, 10K, half-marathon and marathon races during Sunday's NEW ORLEANS ROCK N ROLL MARATHON. On Friday and Saturday, a free runners expo at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center offers interactive displays, exhibits, fitness apparel and health information. runrocknroll.com/en
Boats, fishing gear and accessories will fill the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the NEW ORLEANS BOAT SHOW, a three-day exhibition for those who love to be on the water. $10 general admission, 12 and under $5. 3 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. Sunday.