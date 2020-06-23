The coronavirus pandemic and state-imposed stay-at-home order took their toll on the Baton Rouge economy, with consumer and business spending dropping by 7.4% in March and 18.2% in April from year ago levels.
Spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was at $799.5 million in March and $649.6 million in April, according to the latest figures released Tuesday by the city-parish Finance Department. That compares to $863.2 million in March 2019 and $794.4 million in April 2019.
The March numbers were delayed as a result of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome granting a 30-day deferral on tax collections in an effort to help small businesses. The deferral meant taxes collected by businesses in February weren't due until April 20 and March collections were pushed back to May 20.
The updated numbers showed that spending was actually up in February by 2.9%, from $737.6 million in 2019 to $759 million. When the February sales tax collection numbers were initially released in late April, it showed a 3.8% spending drop for the month. But those numbers turned up as more companies turned in their collections to meet the extended deadline.
Gov. John Bel Edwards closed schools and made all restaurants carry-out or delivery only in the second week of March. On March 23, he issued a broad stay-at-home order that shut down nonessential businesses, closed bars and limited the number of people who could be inside a store at a given time. That order was largely in effect until May 15, when it was partially lifted, then loosened further on June 5.
The Phase 2 restrictions have been extended until at least July 24, limiting occupancy at most establishments — like retailers, casinos, barber shops, restaurants, bars with food service and others — to 50%. Bars without food are limited to 25% capacity and a handful of businesses, like amusement parks and carnivals, are still closed.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber, which is tracking local economic indicators, noted Tuesday in a more current snapshot of the economy that consumer vehicle fuel sales and mobility showed a marked improvement in the area last week. Consumer vehicle fuel sales are positive for the second time in the past three weeks, and are approaching near-normal levels. Residential travel to work and retail is significantly up to near-normal mobility levels, illustrating a willingness to leave home, even if people are not working or spending as they normally would.
However, BRAC also said unemployment numbers remain steady at 57,000 claims and small business revenue is off by 20%.
The city-parish April figures showed vehicle sales down 30.8% to $42.6 million from $61.6 million a year ago.
Taxes collected at retailers and grocery stores, which account for nearly 56% of all spending in the parish, were down 12.4% in April. Spending at restaurants and bars was down by 49% in April. Spending on services was down nearly 38%. The only category to show improvement was manufacturing spending, which can be heavily impacted by spending on big-ticket equipment. Manufacturing spending increased by 0.5% in April.
Through the first four months of the year, spending parishwide is down 4.5%, to $3 billion from nearly $3.2 billion for the first four months of 2019.