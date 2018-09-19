Marching band sheet music for Henry Turner Jr.’s “Baton Rouge Theme Song” is available for free download, so school bands can learn the upbeat blues shuffle for the fall semester.
The song was released during the city’s bicentennial last year. Paul I. Adams created the arrangements for trumpet, tuba, trombone, sax, clarinet, piccolo, drums and cymbals, which are available at www.brsong.com. Jazz musician and music teacher John Gray has offered his help with introducing the new music. The audio files are available upon request.