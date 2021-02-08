ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council accepted a proposal from a Lafayette demographer Monday to determine if the council’s four districts need to be altered because of population changes noted in the 2020 federal census.
Mike Hefner, of Geographic Planning and Demographic Services, said West Feliciana Parish likely won’t receive census data until July or August to determine if the voting districts need to be altered because of population shifts.
Hefner said the next election for council seats will be in October 2023, and the parish’s Home Rule Charter requires that the districts be set at least six months ahead of the voting, or by March 1, 2023.
Under his $28,500 contract with the parish, Hefner said he will begin preliminary work on a redistricting plan ahead of the census information’s release.
Hefner recently devised a preliminary list of voting precincts that could be used with the Parish Council and the School Board that would reduce, as much as possible, the number of voting precincts that will be needed for both plans.
The average cost of holding an election is $3,300 per precinct, he said.
In addition to the four geographic districts, the council also has one at-large district that covers the entire parish.
Hefner said he will remove the inmate population at Angola from consideration in drawing plans for the Council and School Board.
On another matter, the council authorized parish President Kenny Havard to sign a $28,563 contract with TriCoeur Services for engineering work to rebuild an access bridge to Plettenberg Road over Polly Creek. The bridge was damaged during the 2016 flood.
Havard also was authorized to sign an agreement with the state Department of Transportation and Development to replace a bridge over Walters Creek on Sligo Road. He said a timeline has not been established for the state and federally funded project.