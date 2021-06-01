NATCHITOCHES — One hundred and thirty seniors from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts graduated during the school’s 37th Commencement Ceremony on May 15 in Prather Coliseum at Northwestern State University.
Executive Director Steve Horton addressed the crowd. Friends and family were allowed to attend thanks to decreases in pandemic restrictions. Masks were still mandatory.
“Regardless of what obstacles are thrown at us, we always persevere, and as a result, we are home again,” said Horton.
Darrell Bourque, professor emeritus in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a former Louisiana Poet Laureate, was the keynote speaker.
Graduates from the region include:
Ascension
Sophia Abbahou
Charles Beam
Devyn Hambrick
Emma McCarthy
East Baton Rouge
Anna Cattar
Diamond Dixon
Rylie Fisher
Kaitlyn Kahn
Isis Frech
Isabela Landers
William Pugh
Lucy Silverman
Livingston
Savannah Cecchini
Katherine Jones
Riley Berry
Autumn Meadors
Cassidy Whitted
Tangipahoa
Madison Clemons
Julia Johnson
West Feliciana
Victoria McMillan