Starry night
The Highland Park Observatory has reopened (see safety restrictions at brec.org/COVID19), but if you'd rather do your stargazing from home, check out the observatory's Globe at Night program. Directions tell when and where to look for constellations Hercules and Boötes. bro.lsu.edu
Time for a treat
Summer means sno-balls in Louisiana. Will it be a classic strawberry, a cheesecake-infused or ahhh, a chocolate concoction you slurp down this weekend? Any way you go, it's a perfectly tasty way to cool off.
Show your moves
Emerge Fest wants to see what you can do on the dance floor. Sunday's the final day to post videos to be considered for use during the fest's happy-hour livestream. The virtual fest runs June 26-27. For details on video entries and the fest, visit emergela.org/emergefest.