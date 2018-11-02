Two arrested after shooting in Boutte
Two men were arrested after another man was injured during a shooting in Boutte, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office.
Corp. James Grimaldi said in a release Friday morning that Terron Ingram and Stanley Robinson were arrested in connection with the incident, which happened in the 100 block of South Kinler Street in Boutte shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Deputies arrived on the scene after responding to a call of gunshots and found a 26-year-old man with "an obvious gunshot wound," Grimaldi said. He was brought to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.
One subject, believed to be the shooter, was immediately taken into custody by deputies, as was the second man, who was believed to be involved in the incident, authorities said.
During the investigation, it was determined that the victim, a Boutte resident, was involved in a fight with Robinson, an acquaintance of his. During the altercation, Robinson allegedly shot the victim, authorities said.
Then, immediately after the shooting, Ingram allegedly attempted to hide the firearm, Grimaldi said.
Ingram was arrested and booked with one count of obstruction of justice.
Robinson was arrested and booked with one count of aggravated second degree battery and one count of felony carrying an illegal weapon, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Joseph Dewhirst of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-1135.
Bicyclist killed in Jefferson Parish crash
Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist in Jefferson Parish late Thursday night, according to authorities.
Sgt. Jared L. Sandifer, a spokesman for State Police, said that troopers began investigating the deadly crash about 11 p.m. when a cyclist was hit on Earhart Expressway near Dickory Avenue.
The crash took the life of 64-year-old Daniel L. Green, a resident of New Orleans, authorities said.
In a release, Sandifer said Green was traveling northbound on Earhart Expressway on a bicycle as 57-year-old Brenda Butler, a Marrero resident, was driving northbound in the right lane of of the road in a 2006 Kia Sportage.
Green's bicycle had no lights or reflectors, and he was wearing dark-colored clothing, State Police said. As Butler approached Green from behind, she tried to avoid hitting him, but couldn't. The Kia struck the bicycle and Green was ejected from his seat, according to the release.
Green was transported from the scene to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he succumbed to his injuries, Sandifer said. Butler was uninjured, and State Police said impairment on her part was not a factor in the crash.
Results are pending from a toxicology sample, and the crash remains under investigation, authorities said.
In the release, Sandifer referred to state law stating that cyclists cannot ride on a state highway, parish road, or city street between sunset and sunrise unless their bicycle is equipped with lamps and reflectors.
Boil water advisory lifted in St. Charles Parish
A boil water advisory that affected four schools and several businesses and residences on the east bank of St. Charles Parish has been lifted, officials announced Friday morning.
The St. Charles Parish Water District 1 Water System, in coordination with the Department of Health, had issued a boil water advisory on Wednesday for customers in New Sarpy, Destrehan and St. Rose north of the Canadian National Railroad.
Officials issued the advisory out of precaution after a worker damaged equipment, causing drop in system pressure, according to a release issued Wednesday.
On Friday, officials said all samples collected and analyzed by the Department of Health were negative for contaminants, and that the water was safe to drink.
Residents can resume normal water usage, officials said.
Man shot by St. Bernard's sheriff deputies arrested
A Marrero man driving a stolen vehicle who was shot in the shoulder after he struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit several times while fleeing from deputies has been arrested, Sheriff James Pohlmann said Friday.
Christopher Pace, a 25-year-old Marrero resident, was arrested in connection with the incident. He was booked on Thursday with three counts of attempted first degree murder on a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and aggravated criminal damage to property, the Sheriff's Office said.
The chase began shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Pohlmann said, when deputies responded to a call about a 2015 black Chevy Malibu listed as stolen out of New Orleans being spotted in Chalmette.
Deputies attempted to stop the car near the intersection of St. Bernard Highway and Pakenham Drive in Chalmette. The driver, a 25-year-old male, refused to stop and instead led deputies on a pursuit, authorities said.
As Pace tried to flee, he struck a patrol car several times with the stolen vehicle, Pohlmann said.
A deputy fired at the vehicle as it careened toward him. The suspect was apprehended and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Pohlmann said, and was later arrested.
NOPD reports home invasions, armed robbery
The New Orleans Police Department reported two home invasions and an armed robbery between Thursday and Friday mornings.
The first incident, a home invasion, happened Uptown at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday when a man forced his way into a 34-year-old woman's home, snatched her cellphone and threatened to kill her, police said.
NOPD said that incident, categorized as an aggravated burglary, happened in the 2400 block of Freret Street.
Later on Thursday afternoon, police reported an armed robbery when a 64-year-old man was approached by another man in the 7th Ward, police said.
The victim was working on his car on Kerlerec Street and North Claiborne Avenue about 4:15 p.m. when the suspect pointed a gun at him and stated, "Give me your money," according to NOPD.
Police said the victim gave up cash and the suspect fled towards Esplanade Avenue.
Then, about 1 a.m. on Friday morning, a 29-year-old woman was the victim of another home invasion when a 20-year-old suspect climbed through her front window in New Orleans East, NOPD said.
Police said the woman opened the door to a home in the 4600 block of Rosemont Place after the doorbell rang.
Upon responding, she noticed the suspect, described as a relative, entering the front window while armed with a knife in his hand and gun in his waistband, NOPD said.
After making eye contact with the victim and the victim's boyfriend, the suspect fled, police said.
Man arrested following cutting
A man was arrested in connection with a cutting that happened in Leonidas about 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, according to New Orleans police.
NOPD said the victim, a 60-year-old man, got into a fight with the suspect, 43-year-old Mark Charlot, inside the apartment in the 1900 block of Leonidas Street.
Police said Charlot wanted narcotics, which the victim did not have, and he began attacking him. He then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim once to the left hand, police said.
Charlot was arrested, NOPD said.