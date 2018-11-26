Just a 30-minute drive from the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, the Feliciana parishes offer the good country life not far from the city. If you’re ready to trade concrete for green grass, the property at 10411 La. Hwy. 965 has 56 acres of hunting and fishing right outside the front door.
Deer stands on the property do double duty as treehouses for the kids, and several ponds and lakes offer lots of choices when it comes to fishing for bass and bluegill. A boardwalk and pier stretch into the 7-acre lake, which is the largest on the property. It’s just steps from the brick and concrete front porch in front of the 5,640-square-foot luxury home that overlooks the estate
The gravel driveway leading to the house is a half-mile from the highway, assuring privacy and serenity. When the driveway breaks through the forest, the tall West Indies style home comes into view. Private and secluded, this property is for the owner who wants to live in the country but still be close to the city.
The front entry leads into the great room and formal dining room, which has a French door exit to a patio with majestic views of the pond and acreage. The home has five patios in all, meaning you’re never far from watching deer and other wildlife that share the estate.
A brick accent wall in the great room has arched entries to the main area of the house which includes the kitchen, breakfast room and den. Floors transition nicely from wide-plank wood in the great room to Old St. Louis bricks in the large kitchen and den area.
A 10-foot absolute black honed granite island is the centerpiece of the kitchen, which has high-end appliances including a stainless AGA 6-burner cooking system with double ovens and a broiler below a custom hood from Charlie Coghlan. There’s also a big Northland stainless refrigerator and a large walk-in pantry with double ovens for those extra big holiday gatherings coming up. Just off the kitchen is a butler’s pantry with a wine refrigerator, an icemaker and a sink. Three bedrooms – including the home’s original master bedroom – are located behind the kitchen.
The master suite is located up a custom staircase on the second floor. But there was method to this madness. First, the master suite takes up nearly the whole second floor, which means it is quite large. Second, and more importantly, the views from the master bedroom and its wide veranda are magnificent. From this vantage point, you can see the ponds, the woods and the expanse of acreage in front of the home.
Pine planks floor the master bedroom, morphing into travertine in the huge master bath. There are two big vanities on opposite sides of the bath, each with a custom beveled-edge mirror with sconces built in. A 6-foot soaker tub is across from a walk-in shower, and the master closets are huge.
Because the second floor is so important to this home, nothing is sacrificed from the design and quality downstairs. All interior doors are 8-foot up here as well, and the master ceiling is 12-feet, which is rare for a second story.
The home has three HVAC units, a safe room with a steel door, a three-car garage, a potting shed, a playhouse, an in-ground trampoline and a 395-square-foot greenhouse. A video surveillance system in the safe room keeps watch over it all.
Address:
10411 La. Hwy. 965, St. Francisville
Lot size:
56 acres
Living area:
5,640 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$1,840,000
Marketing agent:
Lauren Johnson
& Melissa Landers
RE/MAX Professional
Contact phone:
225-445-5039 or
225-266-9441