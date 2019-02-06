BREC officials joined the owners of The Garden Café Saturday for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening festivities for the restaurant.
The café, located outside the Goodwood Main Library on a plaza that is a joint venture of BREC and the EBR Library system, has been open for several weeks now; hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Hot and cold beverages, salads, soups, sandwiches, breakfast items, pastries and sweets will be served.