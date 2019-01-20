The Krewe of Artemis hosted its 18th annual Mardi Gras Soiree Jan. 19 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Ballroom.
Queen Artemis XVIII Dr. Elise Scallan Lalonde and King Artemis XVIII Dr. Jacob Francis Henderson were presented in a tableau entitled "Artemis Salutes Hollywood, The Sequel.”
Krewe Captain Joanne Walker Harvey’s whistle exchange called the festivities to order, and the colors of the United States were presented by Mentorship Academy of Baton Rouge. Immediately following, the soiree began with the presentation of the krewe’s past kings and queens to “Hooray for Hollywood.”
The queen is the wife of King Artemis XVI Dr. Jimmy Lalonde and is an otolaryngologist with the Hansbrough, Peters, Traxler, Scallan and Peters ENT Clinic.
Her royal pages, representing "Mary Poppins," were Camille Adele Funes, daughter of Dr. Christopher and Kelsey Funes, and Genevieve Chancellor LeBlanc, daughter of Dr. Michael and Jill LeBlanc.
Royal maids to the queen were Abby Frances Blaize, daughter of Marci and Charles Blaize, who represented "Beauty & The Beast," and Leanne Adams Livingston, daughter of Sarah and Craig Livingston, who represented "Phantom of the Opera."
The king is the husband of Mimi Henderson and is a dentist and owner of Central Dental Care in Central.
His royal pages were Nolan Patrick Rahm, son of Shannon and David Rahm, and Houston James Young, son of Kelly Higgins and Landon Young.
Royal dukes to the king were James Allen Lalonde III, son of the queen and her husband, and Kirby Pierce Koch, son of Stacy and Don Koch.
The princesses of the Junior Court, representing "Legally Blond," were Hadley Francis Henderson and Jillian Laine Henderson, daughters of the king and his wife.
The junior dukes were Landry Paul Holden, son of Sandy and Micah Holden, and Justin Joseph Oubre, son of Dr. Benton and Laura Oubre.
Presented as officers of the krewe were Katie Braun, Toni Chenevert, Leigh Holdiness Davis, Marie Esquivel, Susan Langley and Edith Rahm.
Chris Nakamoto served as master of ceremonies.
The krewe’s float lieutenants provided the finale of the formal presentation by giving party-goers a sneak peek of this year’s parade representing the “Artemis Salutes Hollywood, The Sequel” theme. The parade will roll through downtown Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, with 16 New Orleans’ style floats and over 20 bands and marching groups. For more information, visit kreweofartemis.net.