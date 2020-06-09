The honor lists for the spring 2020 semester at McNeese State University have been announced.

To be on the president’s honor list, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the president’s honor list the previous semester.

Members of the president’s honor list from the area include:

BATON ROUGE: Nia M. Kay, Kevin James Tripeaux

DENHAM SPRINGS: Payton Leigh Dodds, Sarah K. Fontenot

GONZALES: Casie L. Savoy

GREENWELL SPRINGS: Kaelyn R. Hollier

KENTWOOD: Caylon J. Brabham

MADISONVILLE: Macayla R. Bass, Sara B. Geier

PONCHATOULA: Rubi Irizarry-Alvarado

PRAIRIEVILLE: Madason Guitreau

ZACHARY: Taylee Ann Corkern, Christina Strong Moore

The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.

Honor roll students for area cities is as follows:

AMITE: Adrianna P. Terrebonne

BATON ROUGE: Sheena Johnson, Rachiel ShaRay Torrence

COVINGTON: Abigail J. Mclain

DENHAM SPRINGS: Kamryn L. Duncan, Ellis E. Johnson, Austin Reese Rea, Blake A. Robinson

ETHEL: Brittany Shay Hall Saxton

GONZALES: Andre W. Husers, Ciara E. Young

INDEPENDENCE: Kimberly Paige Ordeneaux

KENTWOOD: Bre'Ashlee V. Jones

PONCHATOULA: Jodi M. Lewis

PORT ALLEN: Xavier Davis

PRAIRIEVILLE: Elizabeth Nicole Sam

ZACHARY: Hunter B. Bell

