As Tulane women's basketball coach Lisa Stockton gets ready to start her 25th season, she admits to being a little more nostalgic.
“The opportunity to coach at one school this long just doesn't happen,” she said. “We've been blessed with a great opportunity. The teams that I've coached here and the women in the program here have been so much fun to coach. So I'm looking back on a lot of things.”
Of course, Stockton has a lot of things for her to consider now. The Green Wave went 14-17 last season and 5-11 in the American Athletic Conference, finishing eighth and missing the postseason for the first time since 2009. It was also the final season for guard Kolby Morgan, who finished her career as the program's second-leading career scorer.
This season, four seniors say they are intent on the Wave doing better.
“We don't want to go out in our senior year like we went out last year,” center Harlyn Wyatt said. “We want to give coach Stockton a really good 25th season and ourselves a good senior season.”
Without Morgan, that will be quite a challenge. She averaged 17.1 points per game last season and was Tulane's only double-figure scorer. The returning leading scorer, point guard Kayla Manuirirangi, averaged 7.3, and Wyatt was next at 6.7.
Those two, plus 6-foot power forward Meredith Schulte (6.6) and 6-0 small forward Sierra Cheatham (6.2) form this season's nucleus. Cheatham developed into one of the Wave's top players by the end of the 2017-18 season.
Tatyana Lofton, a 5-9 senior guard, came on at the end of last year and added scoring, particularly on drives to the basket.
“Our scoring will be much more spread out this season,” Manuirirangi said. “Practices have been extremely competitive, and we're in better shape after working out here all summer. We will push the pace more.”
Kaila Anderson, a 5-5 sophomore, is expected to play a large part in that. The quick-footed Anderson has shown improvement in practice, Stockton said.
Sophomore forward Krystal Freeman is the most improved player and could break into the starting lineup, Stockton said. Junior Maddison Wells, 6-1, like Freeman, is one of the team's best athletes and also will get a lot of playing time.
“We don't know who will be in the starting lineup,” Schulte said. “So everybody's really fighting for spots.”
The Green Wave's freshman class was rated third-best in the ACC. By the time conference play rolls around Jan. 5, two freshmen also may threaten for a starting spot.
Erin Gutierrez, a 5-9 point guard from Hollywood, Florida, was a coveted recruit. And, Mia Heide, a 6-5 forward from Austin, Texas, not only can score but gives Tulane much-needed size.
Dene Mims, a 6-5 forward who missed her senior year at Warren Easton High School after knee surgery, and Dynah Jones, a 5-10 guard from John Curtis who is a good outside shooter, are the other freshmen.
Rebounding and defense again will be the challenges for Tulane. The Wave was last among the conference's 12 teams in rebounding margin and eighth in defensive field-goal percentage.
Tulane will play its traditional exhibition game against Loyola on Oct. 30, then the season will begin in earnest Nov. 8 at home against Texas Southern. Conference play will start Jan. 5 at home against East Carolina.
Unlike the past four seasons in the AAC, Tulane will play Connecticut only once. The Huskies have not lost a game since the conference began in the 2014-15 season.
“We'd played UConn 10 times in four years,” Stockton said. “That's tough.”