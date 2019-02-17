Les Femmes d'Orleans staged its 11th bal masque Saturday in the Mardi Gras Ballroom of the Copeland Tower Suites and Conference Center. In a series of elaborate tableaux, the ladies of the krewe presented "Les Femmes d’Orleans Tours the World."
Reigning as queen of the ball was Mrs. Rhonda deMonsabert. Reigning as king was Mr. Robert deMonsabert.
Maids in her majesty's court were Ms. Barbara deMonsabert, Mrs. Mercedes Truxillo, Ms. Hope Marie Gaudet and Mrs. Greyce Powell.
Junior maids in the court were Misses Madison Genevieve Turcotte, daughter of Mr. Randy Turcotte and Ms. Gina Marie Rivolo; and Emily Grace Schmidt, daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Schmidt and daughter of Ms. Shauntelle Schmidt.
Ladies-in-waiting were Misses Brianna Marie Maique, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roberto Maique; Harley Bate, daughter of Ms. Tara Bate; and Elle Marie and Emma Marie Russell, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Russell.
The princess to her majesty was Miss Braidyn Ashleigh Perrin, daughter of Mr. Mark Perrin and Ms. Gina Marie Rivolo.
Pages to his majesty were Masters Larry Lee III and Andrew John Beachler, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Beachler Jr.
As queen of the ball, her majesty wore a gown of imported gold metallic lace adorned with beading and crystals, accented with a hand-beaded belt at the waist. Imported white fantasia plumes trimmed in gold formed the background of her English lace collar, which was trimmed in bugle beads and imported rhinestone appliqués. From her shoulders extended a mantle of gold cloth, trimmed in ermine. It featured the crest of the krewe as its central motif. A gold rhinestone crown and a jeweled scepter completed her royal regalia.
The king wore a robe of gold cloth trimmed in ermine. His crown and scepter matched in design those of her royal highness.
The maids of the royal court were costumed to carry the “Les Femmes d’Orleans Tours the World” theme. Ms. deMonsabert, personifying “Europe,” wore an azure ballgown, and on her collar were the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, a wolf and the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Ms. Truxillo, portraying “Australia,” wore a yellow dress, and her collar was ornamented with aspects of the Great Barrier Reef, the Sydney Opera House and a kangaroo. Ms. Gaudet, depicting “Asia,” wore a frock of crimson, and bedecking her collar were a dragon, the Taj Mahal and the Great Wall of China. Ms. Powell, symbolizing “Africa," wore a charcoal gown with parading tigers, elephants and pyramids upon her collar.
General chairman of the ball was Mr. Louis C. Gaudet, with Ms. Crisler Bell serving as the evening’s narrator.