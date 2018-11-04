Poke Geaux owners opening ramen bar early next year
Two of the restaurateurs behind Poke Geaux are hoping to have similar success with ramen when they open Izumi Ramen Noodle Bar & Grill in Lafayette.
Andy Suhandi and Todd Buteaux, along with a few other partners, will open the combination ramen and hibachi bar in the former Hot Dawg Stop location, 2201 Kaliste Saloom Road. The owners said they want to show that ramen is much more than what you can get for 29 cents at a supermarket.
"We're going to introduce ramen just like we introduced poke to Lafayette," Buteaux said. "This isn't your top ramen. Ramen is practically an art form in Japan. Ramen is like a soul warming broth like gumbo. I always think that ramen is to the Japanese like how gumbo is to Cajuns. It's comfort food."
The restaurant will make all the broth and noodles in-house, and the ramen will vary depending on the customer's choice of broth, meats and spice levels. It will go from no spice to extremely spicy.
The restaurant plans to have spice challenges regularly where the brave can see if they can handle what Izumi can throw at them. It also will have a bar that will serve domestic and Japanese drinks, Buteaux said.
Air traffic at Lafayette Regional Airport remain up after sluggish 2017
The number of passengers who used Lafayette Regional Airport for air travel last month was higher than one year ago as the airport’s traffic continues to rebound after a sluggish 2017.
Airport data shows it recorded 17,569 enplanements — passengers boarding a flight — in September, which was higher than the 15,804 who did so one year ago. The number of deplanements in September reached 17,402, up from 16,137 a year ago.
Passenger totals in 2017 were the lowest at LFT since at least 2009. Data on the airport’s website does not include totals before then.
Totals so far this year at the airport include 164,991 enplanements and 162,953 deplanements. In 2017 it recorded 206,100 enplanements and 205,718 deplanements.
Self-serve salad restaurant to open Lafayette location in early 2019
A Louisiana-based build-your-own salad restaurant will open in Lafayette early next year.
The Salad Station, based in Hammond with locations in southeast Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, will open in the old Eye Health Plus location at 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. The company is in the permitting process for a Lafayette location and is expected to open in February, said John Mike Heroman, the company's franchise development lead.
"Lafayette is known for food and the people there love it," he said. "There's a wave now where people are looking for healthier options. So I think we're presenting ourselves at the right time. We have a great location, so I think this will work out well."
The Salad Station was founded in 2012 with the concept of being self-serve with over 100 items on the salad bar. Cost of each salad is based on the weight of your plate.
The Lafayette location is part of an expansion in which 15 more will open by the second quarter of 2019. A new location just opened in Baton Rouge. Fresh Pickin's owner Russell Saia is owner of the Lafayette franchise.
"We've opened in a lot of different locations now, and we've been well received in all of these different markets," Heroman said. "I think people are really behind our concept and eating healthy these days."
RaceTrac convenience store at Louisiana Avenue and I-10 to open in December
The RaceTrac convenience store under construction on Louisiana Avenue near Interstate 10 is expected to open in December.
The 5,500-square-foot building is across the street from the 450,000-square-foot Stirling Lafayette shopping center on the city's northeast corner and will feature 18 fuel pumps along with an ice cream station inside.
It's the first convenience store at the location and the first building on the west side of the Louisiana Avenue at that location. Construction on the shopping center was completed in 2011.
The store will feature a Swirl World with 10 flavors of ice cream and 41 toppings, Shannon said, along with a large coffee area, free Wi-Fi, and more interior and exterior lighting. It will employ 20-25 people.
Lafayette-based BlackRose Advisors closes two sales
Lafayette-based BlackRose Advisors closed on two deals recently involving a Houma-based manufacturing company in the oil and gas industry and a shipping company.
BlackRose was involved on the sell side with a BWB Controls Inc. transaction and on the buy side of the J&B Services transaction. Financial terms for both deals were not disclosed.
BWB Controls is a privately owned and operated manufacturing facility servicing the oil and gas industry that designs and manufactures surface safety components. End users of BWB Controls' products are primarily involved in upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas operations worldwide.
J&B Services is a family-owned business that offers secure shipping services in the continental U.S. It is primarily a van carrier transporting locally, regionally or long distance, but can also contract to offer flatbed, tanker and hot shot services.
Women's boutique opens inside business center in Carencro
A boutique inside the St. Christopher College Enterprise Business Center in Carencro opened Oct. 26 after its owner took a "leap of faith" to own her own business.
Feh'De Shoetique, 3419 NW Evangeline Thruway, Suite B2, is a women's boutique that offers shoes, earrings and other fashion accessories, under owner Antoinette Randall. She also plans to sell men's fashion accessories and shoes some time early next year.
"We're starting small, but I'm doing it my way," Randall said. "I try every product myself before I order it for the store. If it's shoes, I make sure they won't just fall apart. If I wouldn't wear it, it isn't on these shelves."
Randall chose the name Feh'De because "fede" means "faith" in Italian and she was putting her faith in God for things would work out. She is also a nurse, a mother of four and an Army veteran.