BATON ROUGE — Capital Area United Way’s prescription savings program, FamilyWize, is merging with SingleCare to continue providing prescription discount cards to the 10-parish service area and community partners, a news release said.
For the past 14 years, Capital Area United Way partnered with FamilyWize to provide the discount cards to save individuals and families $4,313,914 on prescriptions. The merger with SingleCare will allow for steeper discounts and a broader network, the release said.
“We are excited for this new partnership as it will open new routes for the community to save on their prescriptions, especially the ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) population,” said Edy Addison, director of community impact and initiatives. “FamilyWize was a great partner to us, and we are excited to continue providing this service with bigger savings and more participating pharmacies.”
SingleCare is free to use by anyone by simply showing the prescription card to a pharmacist. Over 100,000 prescriptions qualify for discounts of up to 80%, and the card is accepted at national chains like Walgreens, Walmart, Albertsons and CVS. Insurance coverage is not required, and the card can be used an unlimited number of times. Pet prescriptions are also eligible for discounts.
Delivery services are available through GeniusRx, which includes free shipping. Details about the delivery services can be found at cauw.org/singlecare.
When signing up, members can join the SingleCare loyalty program, which allows for rewards to accrue on the account. When joining, members will automatically receive a $5 credit to be used toward their first prescription refill. Every refill after that adds $1 savings to the account to be used at the member’s pleasure.
During the fiscal year July 2019 through June 2020, FamilyWize served 4,642 individuals in the 10-parish capital area, saving them $289,554 on prescriptions.Top prescription types included mental health (19.5%); heart disease (16.9%); allergy and asthma (11.9%); and diabetes (10.7%).
To submit a request for SingleCare cards, contact Kristi Kron, community impact manager, at kristik@cauw.org.