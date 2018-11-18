Eyeglasses chain plans Stirling center store
A national eyeglasses and contact lenses chain will move into the former Maurice’s location at the Stirling Lafayette shopping center.
Ascena Retail Group, which owns Maurice’s and other retail fashion chains such as DressBarn, Lane Bryant and Justice, closed the store last month, said Jamie Burchfield with Stirling Properties, which owns the shopping center at Louisiana Avenue and Interstate 10.
America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses will move into the location in January, Burchfield said.
Maurice’s and others in the Ascena group have closed several stores in recent years as many national retailers have struggled. One Kiplinger report predicts by the middle of next year the company will have 268 fewer stores than it did in the middle of 2017 and another 399 could be closed if a lower rent can't be negotiated.
The company did not provide a statement. Employees at the closed store were laid off, the manager of the Acadiana Mall Maurice’s store said. Maurice's also has a store at 219 St. Nazaire Road, Suite F, in Broussard.
America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses is the largest buyer of designer overstock eyeglass frames in the U.S. It has more than 400 stores nationwide, including a Lafayette store at 3505 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Katsu Ramen Bar holds official opening
Just in time for the cold weather, authentic Japanese ramen has come to Lafayette as Katsu Ramen Bar opened its doors at 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Owned by Japanese immigrant Yuna Huang, Katsu Ramen Bar opened officially Tuesday but had held soft openings in previous days. The response has been so good, she said, that the restaurant closed early on those soft-opening days as demand far outstripped supply.
The soft openings were held to determine how much ramen she needs to make the night before.
“We make the broth for our ramen 12 hours ahead of time,” Huang said. She made 150 bowls for one day and 200 the next, "and we still ran out and had to close early,” she said.
Cane River Pecan Co. in downtown New Iberia
New Iberia-based Cane River Pecan Co. moved into its location in downtown New Iberia on Monday.
The company, which was established in 1969, had been in a smaller location on Easy Street since 2001. With this move to 254 E. Main St., Cane River now has a more recognizable footprint in the city and a little piece of the newly formed historic district.
The company has eight full-time employees and 25-30 seasonal employees that will be working out of the 23,000-square-foot location.
"This is really important to us because it puts us on Main Street," said Jady Regard, the company's chief nut officer. "It's a state highway so it's important because of the exposure, but it also puts us smack dab in the middle of the historic district. This is more that just about a pecan company moving across town. This is about small-town America. It's about a small family business growing. It's about taking over a blighting building and restoring it."
Regard's parents started the company just selling pecans until his mother began selling pecans as gifts in the 1980s. Since then, it has grown to offer a variety of pecan specialties year-round and has gained a national market with its online store and 24-page catalog.
The company had been eyeing a move to Lafayette, but Regard said it has become dedicated to New Iberia. A move into downtown, he said, could help bring more people into New Iberia.
Opelousas General plans outpatient pharmacy
In a move to make its patients' journey to wellness after leaving the hospital easier, Opelousas General Health System announced it will open an outpatient pharmacy early next year.
Andrew Brickley, vice president of business development at Opelousas General Health System, said the idea to open a pharmacy came from a desire to make patients' lives more convenient and allow them to focus on recovery. The pharmacy will be located at the hospital, 539 E. Prudhomme St.
"It can be a bit of a drag after the doctor has seen you to then have to wait in line for your medication," he said. "It can sometimes be a lengthy process. We think this is both a quality of life and a convenience issue that you can just get your medication before you leave. We're very excited to be able to provide this to our patients and the community of Opelousas."
Patients can opt out and remain with their local pharmacy, Brickley said, or just have their first prescription from the outpatient pharmacy before returning to their pharmacy of choice.
Hospital staff is gathering the clinical team to staff the pharmacy. If the volume of demand is high enough, Brickley said more people will be hired.
BlackRose Advisors closes third deal
Lafayette-based BlackRose Advisors closed its third acquisition in the last three months when it oversaw the deal involving Versa Integrity Group and an oil and gas-based inspection company.
Versa, which has an office in Broussard and other cities in south Louisiana, specializes in safety and inspection as well as other services. It acquired Maintenance & Turnaround Resources, which has offices in Texas, North Dakota and Colorado.
The prices was not disclosed.
“This is our fifth deal of the year and our third month in a row with a successful deal closing,” said Ken Miller, BlackRose's founding partner. “Our firm is gaining momentum and building awareness through these deals. This success affirms our recent business expansion and continued pursuance of new deals and connections in our industries of expertise.”
Versa offers technical services, nondestructive testing, inspection, heat treatment and rope access to oil and gas companies and other chemical and manufacturing companies.