Louisiana Tech University announced the names of students on its fall quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade-point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100 level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade-point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100 level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Honor students include:
Zachary area
Greenwell Springs: Raven A. Alexander, Claire B. Courtney*
Zachary: Thai R. Alex, Sully James Copas, Sydney Elise Doyle, Grace Ellen Dry*, Dannie Alyssa Gates, Anna R. Gautreaux, Geraldine Anna Gravois*, Jacob William Grice, Camryn Lynn Holub, Abigail P. Huffstatler*, Lauren Elizabeth Manuel*, Alexander Edward Mounts, Machaela C. Neal, Brennan James O'Laughlin, Julie Hartley Odom*, Daniel Prado, Connor L. Rodenbeck*, Kiswayla K. Scott, Emily Grace Strahan, Nicole Elizabeth Thibodaux, Daelyn Elise Weaver*, Alyssa Lillian Wittig*