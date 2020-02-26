Legends Bar & Grill to open Scott location this fall
It’s a question Jared Doise gets with some frequency: So when you are going to go big time and open Legends Bar and Grill locations in Baton Rouge or New Orleans? Or maybe Lake Charles?
Not so fast, he said.
As a father of young children – boys ages 7 and 5 and a 3-year-old daughter – Doise says he’ll keep things close to home, including the announcement last week of plans to open in Scott at 509 Apollo Road. It will be his ninth locations in the Lafayette area, and any further expansion in the future will likely remain in Acadiana.
“Not until my kids get older,” Doise said. “I’m lucky I’m an older dad. Having my first child at 39 allowed me to step back and enjoy that. I’m really grateful for that.”
And since he’s choosing to stay closer to home, Doise says he’s able to be more selective about who he chooses as partners on projects. On this project, he was contacted by longtime friend and former UL baseball player Scott Carboni about a possible location in Scott just south of the Interstate 10 exit.
The site, he said, is between the Billy’s Boudin location and the Domino’s and turned out to be the right fit after he looked at other locations in Scott.
The location, which he hopes to have open by the start of football season this fall, will be the first Legends to be a new construction. The 2,600-square-foot space will be similar to the location at 6722 Johnston St. with lots of windows, high ceilings, patios on the front and back and a focus on happy hour and the lunch crowd, he said.
It will have five full-time and 10 part-time workers.
And that expansion? It’ll happen eventually. Just in Carencro, Youngsville and locations nearby.
“That is pretty much our business model moving forward,” Doise said of the design. “We’ve never really gone after the late-night crowd. We’re the anchor of that shopping center. We try to lighten it up and keep it clean.
“I think we’ve established a pretty good reputation. I’m real proud of that and don’t want to do anything to mess that up. That business model works well for us, so we’re going to keep doing it.”
Longtime seafood eatery Gator Cove Restaurant sold
Gator Cove Restaurant, a longtime seafood restaurant just south of the Lafayette Regional Airport, has been sold.
Owners Jay and Peggy Voorhies sold the property at 2601 SE Evangeline Thruway for $1.275 million to Wildcat Brothers Distillery on Dec. 27, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The Voorhieses, in a Facebook post Tuesday evening, announced the move after nearly 40 years of operating the restaurant. The buyers will not utilize the building as a restaurant.
“After nearly 40 years of serving the community and bringing you downright tasty food, we have decided to step back from the restaurant business to spend more time with family and pursue other ventures,” the post read. “Luckily, Gator Cove will be in good hands as our friends at Wildcat Brothers have recently acquired the land with the goal of conserving the history and love that has made Gator Cove a staple of Lafayette for so many years — while also bringing something new to the community."
Wildcat Brothers Distillery, operated by David Meaux and Tait Martin, produces sugar case-based rum. The two also posted to Facebook Tuesday that they will revive the building into a larger “craft culture concept” while revealing other plans.
“Since childhood, this historical monument to all-things-Cajun has been a part of our team’s lives, and we couldn’t bear to see it close its doors,” Wildcat Brothers’ post read. “With the help of the Lafayette community, we will be reviving Gator Cove into a larger craft culture concept while keeping its tradition of food, festivals and fun — all with a modern twist.
"This latest acquisition only bolsters our growing distillery efforts (Wildcat Brothers Distilling) to continue to share Lafayette’s true Acadian culture with the rest of the country.”
The new website indicates it will continue to offer boiled crawfish along with sides and drive-by pick-ups in a partnership with chef Paul Ayo, who recently operated Avec Bacon Café in Lafayette before closing it Feb. 2.
Gator Cove was listed as one of the top seafood shacks in the south in 2019 by Southern Living Magazine.
Boudin-centric food truck opens on Lafayette's south side
Louisiana Boudin-Come Back For Meaux, a boudin-centric food truck, is open on Lafayette's south side.
Run by Brandon Meaux and his fiancee, Imani Lambert, the truck will be at 2231 Kaliste Saloom Road in the Lafayette Golf Academy parking lot initially but may later appear at food truck roundups and festivals. Louisiana Boudin will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until they run out of product.
He offers traditional boudin and seafood boudin along with both in fried ball form, pepper jack boudin balls and their specialty, Corn Maque Choux Boudin Balls. Meaux said they are already experimenting with new recipes and will debut more and expand the menu once he feels they are ready.
Meaux started the business after he was laid off from the oil field.
"I worked in machine shops and the oil field most of my life," he said. "After I was laid off, I wanted to do something else besides the oil field, and I cooked a lot for my family. So I decided to start cooking for a living and start Louisiana Boudin."