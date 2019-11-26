The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $1.2 million to Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School for repairs made after the 2016 flood.
Rep. Garret Graves said the school is the first in the country to benefit from recent legislation mandating a FEMA policy change.
“Schools are the cornerstone of just about every community in America. This is especially true when it comes to disaster recovery,” said Graves, who announced the award Tuesday.
“We’ve worked hard to secure the funds to rebuild flooded schools in EBR, Livingston and Ascension, which is why two days before Thanksgiving, today’s announcement for Cristo Rey is good news," Graves said.
Last year's Disaster Recovery Reform Act included a provision clarifying a FEMA policy that had cost schools about $40 million in recovery funds. FEMA had deducted $500,000 per building that didn't have flood insurance, but under the Act FEMA applies the deduction per campus, not per building.
Graves said the change makes schools eligible for enough recovery funds to rebuild.